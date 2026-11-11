Memoir Not An Attempt To Repair Gandhi Family's Image, But To Share Personal Experiences: Robert Vadra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Businessman Robert Vadra, and son-in-law of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on Wednesday said her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love was not intended to offer any clarification or improve the public image of the Gandhi family, but was an effort to share her personal experiences and emotions with the country.

Speaking to IANS after the release of the book, Vadra said Sonia Gandhi had written about her journey into the Gandhi family, her political experiences and the decisions she took in the interest of the country.

"I do not think this book is meant to offer any clarification or to present the Gandhi family in a better light. She simply wanted to share her story with the country and explain her experiences clearly, honestly and with affection," he said.

Vadra also described Sonia Gandhi's decision not to become Prime Minister after the Congress-led alliance's victory in 2004 as a major sacrifice, saying he believed that the position had never been her personal ambition.

"After we campaigned in 2004, Sonia ji won by a huge majority. People liked her and voted for her. The Congress and Sonia ji secured a massive victory. At that time, there was no one in the country who could have stopped her from becoming Prime Minister. But I felt that becoming Prime Minister was never her objective," Vadra said.

He added that Sonia Gandhi wanted to prevent divisions in the country and believed in secularism and national unity.

"She wanted to ensure that the country did not become divided and that everyone remained united. She believed in secularism and always thought about the interests of the country," he said.

Vadra said Sonia Gandhi had chosen former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to lead the government because of his background in economics and her desire to carry forward the vision of former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi.

"She chose Dr Manmohan Singh because he had an economics background. For her, it was important to push forward the vision of Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi. She asked Singh to run the country with her. I think people appreciated that. It was a big sacrifice on her side to give up the Prime Minister's position," he said.

Vadra said he had not yet read the memoir, although Sonia Gandhi had personally presented him with a copy. He said he had heard that readers were queuing up to purchase it.

"I have not read the book yet, but I have heard that there have been long queues to buy the book. She presented it to me herself; I'm yet to read it," he said.

Describing the memoir as an opportunity for readers to understand Sonia Gandhi's decisions and personal experiences, Vadra said, "This is a good opportunity. People are going to read her words with ardour and understand the emotions behind her decisions. All the words written in this book are written with love and truth."

He said Sonia Gandhi had taken considerable time to document her experiences, including both positive and difficult moments.

"She took her time, spent 12 years, and jotted all her experiences in the book, be good or bad. The steps she took to ensure the goodwill of the nation. She has done a great job writing the book," Vadra said, adding that this was also the feedback he had received from people who had read it.

Recalling his own introduction to the Gandhi family, Vadra said he had joined Congress election campaigns in Uttar Pradesh in 1999 and learnt a great deal about politics from Sonia Gandhi and other family members.

He said Sonia Gandhi had also guided him when he became part of the family, explaining that he would experience affection as well as criticism from political opponents.

Vadra further alleged that he had faced difficult circumstances when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated action against him and claimed that allegations against him were false. He said Sonia Gandhi regularly checked on him and guided him through that period.

He also recalled the circumstances surrounding Rajiv Gandhi's death, saying Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was at their home for dinner when her father died; she received the news later when they returned. Following this, Vadra said he spent considerable time with the family during that difficult period.

Calling the memoir an inspiration for women, he said Sonia Gandhi would receive greater affection and respect from readers after its publication.

Vadra also defended her political conduct, saying that despite what he described as a lack of similar respect from BJP leaders, Sonia Gandhi had continued to treat political opponents with respect. He said those criticising the book should read it carefully rather than comment for political optics.

Asked whether Sonia Gandhi was concerned about the security of her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Vadra said she naturally advised them to exercise caution, particularly in public gatherings.

"She would certainly advise them based on her own experiences, telling them to be careful. For instance, if they enter a crowd without security, she would certainly caution them as a mother. She lost Rajiv ji in similar circumstances, but I would say that she is fearless," he said.

"The entire family is fearless and has the strength to face whatever any political party says or does. I have never felt that she is afraid in any way. Her only aim was to take the nation and the party to newer heights," Vadra added.