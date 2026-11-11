K'taka: No-Fly Zone Imposed In Bengaluru Ahead Of PM Modi's Nov 13 Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh on Wednesday issued prohibitory orders declaring a temporary no-fly zone within a one-kilometre radius of three venues in the city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on November 13.

The restrictions will be in force from 7 am to 4 pm on November 13 around the R.A. Mandurkar Fire and Emergency Services Training Centre Campus, Helipad-2, on Bannerghatta Road, Tavarekere Metro Station and the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) Auditorium.

According to the order, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at the R.A. Mandurkar Fire and Emergency Services Training Centre Campus, Helipad-2, from where he will inaugurate the Tavarekere Metro Station. Subsequently, he will participate in a programme at the IIMB Auditorium.

The Commissioner said the concerned Deputy Commissioners of Police had requested separate declarations of temporary no-fly zones around the three venues in view of the Prime Minister's visit.

The restrictions prohibit the operation of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), gliders, small aircraft and non-scheduled aircraft within the specified one-kilometre radius.

Stating that the restrictions were necessary to ensure the safety and security of the Prime Minister, VVIPs and other dignitaries, Singh invoked the powers conferred upon him under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to impose the prohibitory orders.

The temporary restrictions will remain in force for the duration specified in the order on November 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Bharat Vana', a mini forest developed under the 'Namma Mysuru, Namma Koduge' initiative at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

He will inaugurate India's first tilted dome LED planetarium in Mysuru. Built jointly by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and the University of Mysore at a cost of ₹118 crore (with support from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's MPLAD funds), the 150-to-160-seat facility is designed for both students and tourists.

Following the Bharat Vana programme, he will proceed to the COSMOS event venue for official engagements before heading to the airport to depart for Delhi via an Indian Air Force BBJ aircraft.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the historic city of Mysuru in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The Special Protection Group (SPG) has taken control of the planetarium at the foot of Chamundi Hill today and stepped up security checks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mysuru for the inauguration of the Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre (COSMOS) and the Bharat Vana Miyawaki Mini Forest at K.C. Nagar.

As part of the security arrangements, iron barricades are being installed on either side of the main roads leading to the planetarium and the mini forest. Workers are being allowed into the premises only after thorough checks at the entrances.

The authorities have also carried out background checks on students invited to attend the planetarium inauguration and briefed them on the protocols to be followed during the Prime Minister's visit.