EAM Jaishankar, West Bengal CM Launch Website For 19Th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday launched the website for the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention set to be held in Kolkata from January 7-9, next year.

The PBD Convention is a flagship event of the Indian government and provides an important platform for engaging with the Indian diaspora across the world. Celebrated each year on January 9, PBD commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The 19th PBD Convention will bring together members of the Indian diaspora from across the world to celebrate their achievements, strengthen their ties with India and explore avenues for their continued engagement and contribution to India's growth and development.

"The theme of the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, 'Return to Roots: Reigniting the Diaspora Connect with Bharat', celebrates the deep-rooted civilisational, cultural and emotional bonds of the Indian diaspora with their motherland and seeks to further strengthen these enduring connections. It also aims to create meaningful opportunities for the next generation of overseas Indians to rediscover their roots, reconnect with Bharat and deepen their engagement with contemporary India," the MEA mentioned in a statement.

The three-day PBD Convention will start with the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Convention and President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the Valedictory Session and confer the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards. The awards recognise the exception contributions of the members of the Indian diaspora in their respective fields and their role in strengthening India's engagement with the global community.

"Along with the PBD website, a PBD Special Bharat Ko Janiye (BKJ) Quiz was also launched. The revamped Quiz leverages the latest gaming technology to expand its reach among the diaspora and foreigners, connecting participants with India's heritage, culture, art and contemporary achievements. The BKJ Quiz is available on the BharatVerse App and website (), an 'always-on 24x7' digital public diplomacy platform featuring interactive modules such as quizzes, puzzles, crosswords, word search, guessing games and more," the MEA mentioned in a statement.

"The PBD Special Quiz will run from November 11 to December 20, 2026. Winners across three categories – Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), People of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Foreigners – will be invited for a 10-day immersive tour of India and will also participate in the PBD celebrations in Kolkata," it added.

The launch of the PBD website marks the commencement of online registration for participation in the convention. The website will have comprehensive information and facilitation platform for prospective participants, providing details of the Convention, its programme, registration procedures, accommodation, logistics and other relevant arrangements to facilitate their participation.