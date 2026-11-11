From Bihar To Delhi: Preparations Gather Pace For Chhath Puja 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Patna/New Delhi, Nov11 (IANS) Preparations for Chhath Puja 2026 have gathered pace across several states, with district administrations, elected representatives and civic authorities carrying out inspections of riverbanks, ponds and designated Chhath ghats. They aim to ensure safe and smooth celebrations.

From West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, Jharkhand, Bihar and Gujarat, authorities are focusing on cleanliness, security, sanitation, barricading, crowd management and essential facilities for devotees.

The four-day festival will be observed from Friday, November 13, to Monday, November 16, with thousands of devotees expected to gather at water bodies to offer prayers to 'Surya' (the Sun God) and 'Chhathi Maiya'. The festival holds particular significance in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and among communities living in other parts of the country.

In Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal, preparations are underway at more than 300 Chhath ghats, with the district administration conducting inspections and putting safety arrangements in place.

Authorities are working to ensure that devotees have access to clean and properly maintained worship locations, while necessary measures are being taken to minimise risks during the festival.

In Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, District Magistrate Anupam Shukla inspected several Ganga ghats, including Dadri Ghat, Nawapura Ghat, Sikandarpur Ghat and Nepali Baba Ghat, to assess cleanliness, security and other arrangements ahead of the celebrations.

Highlighting the importance of safety, Shukla appealed to residents to exercise caution while offering prayers in the river. He said Chhath is an important festival for Ghazipur and is celebrated by a large number of people. The administration is installing barricades at locations where large crowds are expected. However, he pointed out that the Ganga's coastline in the district stretches for approximately 95 kilometres, making it difficult to barricade every ghat.

The District Magistrate urged devotees visiting smaller and less crowded locations, where barricading may not be possible, to remain vigilant and avoid venturing into deeper waters.

He further stated that people must take personal responsibility for their safety despite the arrangements being made by the administration.

In Delhi, preparations are also receiving attention at major Chhath celebration venues. West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, accompanied by Dwarka MLA Pardyuman Rajput and senior administrative officials, including the District Magistrate, Deputy Commissioner and department heads, inspected the mega Chhath Ghat in the Dabri area.

Sehrawat said the ghat attracts devotees from several neighbouring localities, including Sitapuri in Janakpuri Assembly constituency, Mahavir Enclave in Palam Assembly constituency, and Dabri and surrounding areas of Dwarka.

Describing it as one of the major Chhath venues in the constituency, she said the Delhi government was paying special attention to ensuring adequate arrangements for devotees.

In Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, BJP MLA Purnima Das Sahu inspected several Chhath ghats to review cleanliness and basic facilities. Her inspection covered Pandey Ghat, Bara Ghat, Jhrna Ghat and Kalyan Nagar Bhuiyadih Ghat, with additional visits to artificial ghats planned.

Sahu explained that the inspection followed the post-Kali Puja cleaning process, during which immersion activities and other religious rituals leave worship materials and waste at water bodies. Once these activities conclude, cleaning drives are undertaken to prepare the ghats for Chhath. She said the objective was to ensure that all locations were properly cleaned and ready before devotees arrived.

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Indira Bridge area is preparing to host a grand Chhath Puja celebration on November 15 and 16. Two ghats have been readied for the occasion. Organisers expect approximately 20,000 to 22,000 people to attend the celebrations, prompting plans for special security and traffic management arrangements.

Meanwhile, in Jamui, Bihar, Minister Shreyasi Singh inspected Chhath ghats and stressed the need to ensure that devotees receive essential facilities. While acknowledging the administration's efforts, she highlighted the importance of proper changing rooms and adequate sanitation arrangements, particularly for women and families attending the rituals.

In Buxar, Bihar, District Magistrate Sahila reviewed preparations across multiple public locations. The inspection programme included the railway station, bus stand and selected Chhath ghats, besides assessing arrangements undertaken by the Municipal Council at different locations.

With Chhath Puja approaching, the inspections reflect a broader effort by administrations to coordinate civic services, public safety and crowd management. The festival involves devotees observing rigorous rituals, including fasting and offering arghya to the setting and rising Sun while standing in water.

As preparations enter their final stage, authorities are expected to intensify cleaning operations, strengthen security deployment and ensure that essential facilities are available at major ghats.

Devotees, meanwhile, are being urged to follow safety instructions, avoid overcrowded or deep-water areas and cooperate with officials.