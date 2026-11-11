ED Grants Fresh Week-Long Extension To IAS Officer Anand Kishore In Tender Scam Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) Senior IAS officer Anand Kishore has sought another extension to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged tender scam, with the central probe agency granting him an additional week.

Kishore was scheduled to appear at the ED's Patna office on Wednesday for questioning.

However, he sought more time, following which the Central agency deferred his appearance until after the Chhath festival.

This is the second time Kishore has sought an extension. He had also failed to appear before the agency on October 30, requesting a week's additional time.

The ED had accepted his request and issued fresh summons.

Another IAS officer, Yogesh Kumar Sagar, is also expected to be questioned in the case.

He, too, reportedly sought an additional week from the Central probe agency.

The ED is investigating the alleged links between the officers and contractor Rishu Shri.

Investigators are understood to be examining WhatsApp chats and other material to establish whether government officials shared confidential tender-related information with the contractor or helped manipulate the bidding process.

The Central agency is also probing the alleged roles of individual officials in the tender process and whether commissions were paid in exchange for favours.

Rishu Shri, a native of Bihar's Saran district, is an accused in a corruption and money laundering case involving senior IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and other officials.

The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) had earlier registered a case against him.

According to the ED's investigation, Rishu Shri allegedly obtained confidential information about government tenders through contacts with officials and employees.

It is also alleged that tender conditions were manipulated in collusion with government functionaries to ensure that contracts went to selected contractors.

Investigators are also examining allegations that commissions were collected in return for such favours and that a portion of the proceeds reached the officials concerned.

The ED is seeking to establish the alleged chain of communication and financial transactions and determine the specific roles, if any, played by the officers in the tender process.

The officers' responses during questioning are expected to form part of the ongoing investigation.