Pune SHOCKER: 27-Year-Old Habitual Offender Attacked With Sword And Sickle By Rivals Over Past Enmity (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old habitual offender, identified as Prakash Yewale, was brutally attacked with a sword and a sickle by rivals over past enmity in Kothrud on Saturday, November 7.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a history-sheeter was seen travelling as a pillion on a scooter when a rival group blocked his path, pulled out sharp weapons, and attacked him with a sword and sickle. The 27-year-old was critically injured and rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries before receiving treatment.

The rival group was arrested by Kothrud police, with two accused, identified as Vicky More and Aniket Malpote, taken into custody, while the other two were absconding following the brutal attack on Prakash Yewal.

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Why Did Rival Group Attack Prakash Yewal?

The busy street of Sutardara, which is located in Pune's Kothrud, turned into a crime scene after the brutal late-night attack on the eve of Diwali, which escalated from previous disputes and ongoing turf wars between rival factions in the neighborhood.

According to Kothrud Police, the attack followed an argument over a Ganesh andal-related issue earlier that day. The victim, Prakash Yewale, and the accused reportedly had a history of disputes, with Yewale allegedly abusing and threatening the men. Police said the group decided to teach him a lesson, leading to the fatal assault.

The rival group of four men allegedly intercepted Yewale while he was travelling on a scooter and attacked him with sharp weapons, including a sword and sickle. Police said the assault was planned following the earlier argument.

Pune - A 27-year-old habitual offender was brutally murdered in the Sutaradara area of Kothrud in Pune following a previous enmity. The attackers used a sword, sickle, and other iron weapons. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, and police have taken the suspects into custody. The deceased has been who had a criminal record with the police, a group of three to four people intercepted Yevle while he was walking through the Sutaradara area at night. They attacked him with sharp weapons and wooden sticks. He sustained critical injuries in the assault. Kothrud police personnel who were on patrol rushed him to a hospital for treatment. However, doctors confirmed that he had died before medical aid could be administered have registered a case and are investigating the matter based on the available CCTV footage and other evidence.

- NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 11, 2026

Kothrud Police arrested the two accused, Vicky More and Aniket Malpote, before nabbing the third suspect, Akshay Sathe, on Sunday. All three were arrested in connection with the murder and remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Kothrud Police continued investigating the murder to establish the exact motive behind the attack and determine the role of each accused.

What Was Prakash Yewale's Case?

Prakash Yewale might be a victim of a brutal assault by a rival group, but he was himself a history-sheeter with multiple criminal cases registered against him. Yewale was involved in several past offenses, reportedly including eight cases involving bodily offences, besides other criminal cases registered against him.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kothrud division) Sujata Tanwade, both Yewale and the accused in his murder case were history-sheeters with multiple criminal cases registered against them.

Following the attack near ear Sutardara on Diwali eve, an eyewitness and companion of the victim, Abhijit (Abhishek) Ghare, lodged a formal complaint. The Kothrud Police registered a murder case against three suspects, Vicky More (26), Aniket Malpote (21), and Akshay Sathe (30), and all three have been remanded to police custody for five days,

However, Kothrud Police did not disclose the charges framed under the Indian Penal Code or the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the suspects as the investigation into the broader network and prior criminal ties remains underway.

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