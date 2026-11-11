Mumbai City Sign Brazilian Attacker Hadrian Benavenuto Dos Santos

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Former Indian Super League (ISL) winner Mumbai City FC on Wednesday announced the arrival of 30-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder Hadrian Benavenuto Dos Santos.

Born in Foz do Iguaçu, the left-footed attacking midfielder has built his career across Brazilian football, representing several clubs, including Ypiranga FC, Foz do Iguaçu, Cascavel, Atlético de Alagoinhas, and Ríver AC. He also featured for Santo André, Inhumas, and Moto Club before returning to Barcelona-BA in December 2025.

Hadrian's addition will bring creativity and strengthen the team going forward as the Islanders look to achieve their objectives this season.

Hadrian Benavenuto Dos Santos, attacker of Mumbai City, said, "I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to be part of this team. I want to give my best every time I step onto the pitch, help my teammates and make the fans proud."

Sujay Sharma, director of football, Mumbai City FC, said, "Given the season-ending injury to Leandro, we have moved to get Hadrian in as a replacement, so that the team continues to have options and squad depth. We are hopeful Hadrian will give his all and contribute positively to help us get desired results going forward.”

Mumbai City FC, formed in August 2014, is a club competing in the Indian Super League (ISL), the top tier of Indian football. The club also participates in the Super Cup (since 2017) and the Durand Cup (since 2022). Fondly known as The Islanders, Mumbai City FC won the ISL League and ISL Cup double in the 2020/21 season. The club has also lifted the ISL League Shield in 2022/23 and the ISL Cup in 2023/24, winning an enviable four trophies for the club.

In Asia, Mumbai City FC competed in the AFC Champions League in 2022 and in the 2023/24 season, becoming the first Indian club to register wins in the continent's premier club competition.