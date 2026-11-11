Ras Al Khaimah Opens 7 Beaches After Temporary Closures Due To Oil Spill

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Seven beaches across Ras Al Khaimah, including public beaches and those located at major resorts, have reopened, the emirate's Public Services Department announced on Wednesday, November 11.

In an announcement shared on its official social media account, the department confirmed the reopening of Flamingo Beach, Dahan Beach, Al Maireedh Beach and Al Rams Corniche, along with three resort beaches.

Recommended For You

The resort beaches include Anantara Mina Al Arab Resort Beach, InterContinental Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa Beach and The Cove Rotana Resort Beach.

The announcement comes as authorities continue to provide updates on beach access across the emirate, with further information on the reopening of remaining beaches expected to be released through official channels.