FUEL Returns To The NSE Social Stock Exchange To Scale Skilling And Higher Education In Maharashtra
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, November 11, 2026: Friends Union for Energising Lives (FUEL), an organisation working towards education, skill development and youth empowerment, runs a skilling university for first-generation learners and is launching its second social-impact project on the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) Social Stock Exchange (SSE) - part of a broader commitment to make Maharashtra's youth employable and future-ready. The issue opens on November 11 and remains open until November 20, 2026.
A central highlight of the launch is a commitment to 2,000 short-term skilling opportunities designed to make young people GCC-ready - equipping them with the digital, technical and workplace skills that Global Capability Centres demand. This cohort will be supported by leading organisations including VFS Global, CGI, Castrol, SBI Foundation, Principal, Straive, Capgemini, Jio bp, Syngenta and AXA. In addition, corporate partners including Fujitsu have adopted scholarships for 100 BBA students.
Alongside this, the second SSE issue will raise ₹50 lakh to fully fund the two-year MBA education of 25 young women from economically weaker and drought-affected regions of Maharashtra. This builds on FUEL's record as the first organisation to list a social-impact project on the NSE Social Stock Exchange, through which it raised ₹98.29 lakh for the undergraduate education of 40 young women. Of the 25 young women supported, about 68% come from farming backgrounds, 73% are first-generation learners, and 60% are migrants from drought-prone areas of Maharashtra to Pune.
FUEL has also begun building a network of industry-backed Schools at FUEL SkillTech & Entrepreneurship University, where each School is adopted and co-created by a corporate or philanthropic partner. The School of Science has been adopted by Dr. Yusuf Hamied, Chairman of Cipla, and a School of Logistics is planned with the Allcargo Group. FUEL now invites other corporates, foundations and philanthropists to adopt a School or Centre of Excellence at the University - and co-build the next generation of employable, enterprising youth across areas such as emerging technologies, green skills, banking, manufacturing, insurance and entrepreneurship.
Speaking about the launch, Dr. Ketan Deshpande, Chairman and Vice Chancellor, FUEL SkillTech & Entrepreneurship University, said, "Our mission is to make talent - not circumstance - the deciding factor in a young person's future. This launch brings together industry-backed skilling that leads to real jobs, the chance for deserving young women to complete their higher education, and a growing network of Schools that companies can adopt and build with us. The 2,000 short-term skilling opportunities will prepare youth for employment in Global Capability Centres, while our second Social Stock Exchange listing helps 25 young women finish their MBAs. Together, they create a ripple effect across their families and communities. Every contribution, irrespective of its size, can help change the direction of someone's life."
The issue will be marked by a bell-ringing and listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange, Mumbai, on November 30, 2026. Social investors can also contribute towards the initiative through the Zerodha app, making it easier for individuals to support the education of these 25 young women.
About FUEL SkillTech & Entrepreneurship University
Established under Maharashtra Act No. 23 of 2026 and promoted by FUEL (Friends Union for Energising Lives), FSU is dedicated to advancing skill-based, entrepreneurship-driven higher education. Building on FUEL's 18+ years of impact across 18+ states, the University aims to create an employable, enterprising and future-ready generation of Indian youth.
A central highlight of the launch is a commitment to 2,000 short-term skilling opportunities designed to make young people GCC-ready - equipping them with the digital, technical and workplace skills that Global Capability Centres demand. This cohort will be supported by leading organisations including VFS Global, CGI, Castrol, SBI Foundation, Principal, Straive, Capgemini, Jio bp, Syngenta and AXA. In addition, corporate partners including Fujitsu have adopted scholarships for 100 BBA students.
Alongside this, the second SSE issue will raise ₹50 lakh to fully fund the two-year MBA education of 25 young women from economically weaker and drought-affected regions of Maharashtra. This builds on FUEL's record as the first organisation to list a social-impact project on the NSE Social Stock Exchange, through which it raised ₹98.29 lakh for the undergraduate education of 40 young women. Of the 25 young women supported, about 68% come from farming backgrounds, 73% are first-generation learners, and 60% are migrants from drought-prone areas of Maharashtra to Pune.
FUEL has also begun building a network of industry-backed Schools at FUEL SkillTech & Entrepreneurship University, where each School is adopted and co-created by a corporate or philanthropic partner. The School of Science has been adopted by Dr. Yusuf Hamied, Chairman of Cipla, and a School of Logistics is planned with the Allcargo Group. FUEL now invites other corporates, foundations and philanthropists to adopt a School or Centre of Excellence at the University - and co-build the next generation of employable, enterprising youth across areas such as emerging technologies, green skills, banking, manufacturing, insurance and entrepreneurship.
Speaking about the launch, Dr. Ketan Deshpande, Chairman and Vice Chancellor, FUEL SkillTech & Entrepreneurship University, said, "Our mission is to make talent - not circumstance - the deciding factor in a young person's future. This launch brings together industry-backed skilling that leads to real jobs, the chance for deserving young women to complete their higher education, and a growing network of Schools that companies can adopt and build with us. The 2,000 short-term skilling opportunities will prepare youth for employment in Global Capability Centres, while our second Social Stock Exchange listing helps 25 young women finish their MBAs. Together, they create a ripple effect across their families and communities. Every contribution, irrespective of its size, can help change the direction of someone's life."
The issue will be marked by a bell-ringing and listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange, Mumbai, on November 30, 2026. Social investors can also contribute towards the initiative through the Zerodha app, making it easier for individuals to support the education of these 25 young women.
About FUEL SkillTech & Entrepreneurship University
Established under Maharashtra Act No. 23 of 2026 and promoted by FUEL (Friends Union for Energising Lives), FSU is dedicated to advancing skill-based, entrepreneurship-driven higher education. Building on FUEL's 18+ years of impact across 18+ states, the University aims to create an employable, enterprising and future-ready generation of Indian youth.
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