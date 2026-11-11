BMKGENE Engages CANVAS 2025 Attendees With Multi-Omics Solutions For Agri-Environmental Science

MENAFN - GetNews)The atmosphere at the Salt Palace Convention Center was buzzing as BMKGENE made its presence felt at CANVAS 2025. The company's booth (#420) served as a dynamic hub for researchers and professionals, fostering in-depth discussions on leveraging multi-omics technologies to advance agricultural and environmental sciences.

The BMKGENE team reported enthusiastic engagement from a diverse mix of familiar collaborators and new contacts. A notable moment occurred during a client presentation, where Prof. John took a moment to extend a special acknowledgment to BMKGENE, highlighting the value of our collaborative partnership in supporting his work. Conversations at the booth consistently centered on practical applications of multi-omics and bioinformatics in tackling complex challenges within agri-tech, soil science, and broader environmental research.

Attendees visiting the BMKGENE booth are encouraged to connect directly with field experts Samuel and Ritu to discuss specific research questions. The company is also offering exclusive show discounts for new projects initiated during the event, alongside a selection of complimentary gifts for visitors.

BMKGENE's participation at CANVAS 2025 underscores its commitment to building collaborative partnerships and driving innovation in the life sciences sector. The team welcomes all attendees at Booth #420 throughout the event's duration.

About Us

Biomarker Technologies (BMKGene), founded in 2009, is a leading genomics service provider with over 16 years of continuous innovation in high-throughput sequencing and bioinformatics.