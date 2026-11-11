Kenneth Moss Bilal Explores The Untold Perspectives Of The American Revolution In Thomas A Slave's Tale

MENAFN - GetNews) Third-generation veteran brings his military experiences into historical fiction, examining the Revolutionary War through the eyes of enslaved individuals.

N.Y., USA - November 11, 2026 - Kenneth Moss, also known as Bilal, presents his debut novel, Thomas A Slaves Tale, a work of historical fiction that explores the American Revolution from the perspective of enslaved individuals. Drawing inspiration from his military experiences, Moss approaches a defining period in American history through the lives of those who experienced the struggle for independence while living under slavery.

While the American Revolution is widely remembered as a fight for liberty, Thomas A Slaves Tale shifts the focus toward the enslaved population whose experiences formed part of that turbulent era. The novel offers an alternative perspective on the historical conflict, encouraging readers to consider the different realities that existed during the nation's pursuit of independence.

Moss's background as a third-generation veteran influenced his approach to storytelling. His firsthand experiences in war, along with individuals he encountered during his service, helped shape several characters in the novel. By incorporating these personal influences into a historical setting, he brings a military perspective to his fictional portrayal of the Revolutionary period.

Through Thomas A Slaves Tale, Moss makes his literary debut with a story centered on a perspective of American history that deserves continued exploration. The novel offers historical fiction readers an opportunity to engage with the Revolutionary War beyond its traditionally recognized figures and events.

Meet the Author

Kenneth Moss, also known as Bilal, is a third-generation veteran and the author of Thomas A Slaves Tale, his first published work of historical fiction. Drawing upon his military background and personal encounters during wartime, Moss developed characters inspired by individuals he met throughout his service. His debut novel explores the American Revolution through the experiences of enslaved people.

Book Availability

Thomas A Slaves Tale by Kenneth Moss (Bilal) is listed on Amazon.

Amazon:

Global Book Network - Kenneth Bilal, Author of Thomas