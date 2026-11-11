Kezao Electric Advances High Voltage Switchgear Solutions For Power Distribution

MENAFN - GetNews)Kezao Electric continues to develop its high-voltage switchgear and electrical distribution equipment portfolio, providing a range of switchgear panels and power distribution solutions for different electrical infrastructure requirements. With products covering SF6 switchgear panels, KYN28A high-voltage switchgear, GIS systems, and ring main units, the company is strengthening its product offerings for power distribution applications in domestic and international markets.

Established in 1995, Henan Kezao Electric Co., Ltd. is an integrated power equipment enterprise engaged in research and development, production, sales, installation, and services. Headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, the company focuses on technological innovation and the development of an integrated industrial ecosystem for the power equipment sector.

Its switchgear and panel portfolio forms part of a broader product range that also includes oil-immersed transformers, dry-type transformers, power transformers, box substations, and energy storage equipment. This product structure enables Kezao Electric to serve different requirements across power transmission, transformation, and distribution systems.

Expanding High Voltage Switchgear Product Categories

High-voltage switchgear is an important category within electrical power distribution equipment. Different distribution systems require equipment configurations suited to their voltage levels and operational requirements. Kezao Electric offers multiple switchgear models, covering several product categories for power distribution applications.

The company's featured products include SF6 switchgear panels, high-voltage panels, KYN28A-12 high-voltage switchgear, and GCS panels. Its broader product range also includes GIS systems, XGN17-12 switchgear, HXGN-12 high-voltage switchgear, and SF6 gas-insulated ring main units.

These product categories provide different equipment options for electrical distribution projects. By maintaining a portfolio that includes multiple switchgear configurations, Kezao Electric addresses a range of equipment requirements within the power distribution industry.

The company's product listings identify several GIS switchgear configurations, including 35kV, 132kV, and 220kV systems. These products extend the company's switchgear portfolio across different voltage levels and provide additional options for projects requiring specific electrical equipment configurations.

SF6 Switchgear Panels and Gas-Insulated Equipment

SF6 switchgear panels are among the featured products in Kezao Electric's switchgear and panel category. The company also lists SF6 gas-insulated ring main units as part of its wider product range.

Gas-insulated switchgear represents a distinct equipment category within electrical distribution systems. Kezao Electric's product portfolio includes both SF6 switchgear panels and ring main units, giving customers access to different equipment types within this segment.

The company's listed products also include GIS systems designed for 35kV, 132kV, and 220kV applications. The availability of these different voltage configurations demonstrates the range of GIS products included in its electrical equipment offering.

By maintaining multiple gas-insulated equipment categories, Kezao Electric expands its coverage of switchgear products for power distribution applications. These offerings sit alongside conventional high-voltage panels and other electrical distribution equipment within the company's overall product portfolio.

KYN28A and Other High Voltage Switchgear Models

KYN28A is another important product category in Kezao Electric's high-voltage switchgear range. The company lists the KYN28A-12 high-voltage switchgear model and additional KYN28A switchgear products for power distribution.

Alongside KYN28A equipment, the portfolio includes XGN17-12 switchgear and HXGN-12 high-voltage switchgear. These products represent additional configurations within the company's medium- and high-voltage switchgear offerings.

The availability of several switchgear models allows the company to provide different product options according to project specifications. Rather than concentrating on a single equipment type, Kezao Electric maintains a broader selection of switchgear products under its electrical distribution equipment business.

This product structure is particularly relevant to equipment procurement, where voltage requirements, system configurations, installation conditions, and project specifications influence product selection.

Low Voltage Switchgear Complements the Product Portfolio

In addition to high-voltage equipment, Kezao Electric offers low-voltage switchgear products, including MNS and GGD panels.

The MNS low-voltage switchgear panel is included among the company's featured products. The product range also contains GGD low-voltage switchgear panels, providing additional equipment options for low-voltage power distribution applications.

The company's broader switchgear category includes both high-voltage and low-voltage products. This allows its product portfolio to cover different sections of electrical distribution systems, from high-voltage equipment configurations to low-voltage panel solutions.

GCS panels are also listed in the company's product catalog. Together, MNS, GGD, GCS, KYN28A, and SF6 switchgear products form a diverse selection of electrical equipment configurations.

By offering multiple switchgear categories, Kezao Electric provides a wider product range for customers involved in electrical infrastructure development, equipment procurement, and power distribution projects.

Intelligent Manufacturing Supports Power Equipment Production

Kezao Electric's switchgear business is supported by its broader investment in intelligent manufacturing and digital production management.

The company has invested RMB 300 million in upgrading its intelligent production lines and developing 5G+ digital intelligent workshops. According to its corporate information, the digitalized production system initiative has increased production efficiency by 50% and raised the product qualification rate to 99.9%.

These figures reflect the company's manufacturing development and its focus on improving production management through digital technologies.

The company's manufacturing strategy includes the development of intelligent production systems and the integration of digital management into its operations. These initiatives form part of its wider approach to power equipment manufacturing and business expansion.

For switchgear and panel production, manufacturing management and product quality are important considerations. Kezao Electric's investment in intelligent production infrastructure provides the manufacturing foundation for its wider electrical equipment portfolio.

International Certifications and Global Market Development

Kezao Electric has developed an international business presence, with its products reaching more than 80 countries worldwide. The company also maintains a sales agency network and localized teams in more than 20 countries.

Its corporate profile identifies markets across the Middle East, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Central Asia as part of its international expansion activities.

The company reports that its products have obtained several international certifications, including IEC, COC, SGS, CE, and GOST. These certifications are intended to support the adaptability of its products to requirements in different regional markets.

For international power distribution projects, product certification and regional requirements are important considerations during equipment procurement. Kezao Electric's reported certification portfolio and overseas sales network form part of its strategy to serve customers in different markets.

The company's business model integrates research and development, manufacturing, sales, installation, and services. This structure reflects its focus on providing a broader range of support within the power equipment sector.

Developing Switchgear Solutions for Power Distribution

As part of its continued development in the power equipment industry, Kezao Electric maintains a product portfolio covering high-voltage switchgear, low-voltage panels, GIS systems, and gas-insulated ring main units.

Its high-voltage switchgear range includes SF6 panels, KYN28A products, XGN17-12 switchgear, HXGN-12 equipment, and GIS systems covering 35kV, 132kV, and 220kV configurations. Low-voltage products include MNS and GGD panels, complementing the company's wider electrical distribution equipment offering.

Established in 1995, Kezao Electric combines its power equipment business with investment in intelligent manufacturing, digital production management, and international market development. Its reported manufacturing investment, product certifications, and global sales network provide important context for its continued development in the electrical equipment sector.

Through its expanding switchgear and panel portfolio, Kezao Electric continues to provide product options for power distribution applications across different markets.

For more information about Kezao Electric's high-voltage switchgear, low-voltage panels, and other power equipment, visit the official website:

About Us

Henan Kezao Electric Co.,Ltd. established in 1995, has its headquarters in Hangzhou city, Zhejiang Province. As a digitally intelligent management enterprise, it integrates the R&D production, sales, installation and services of power equipment, With technological innovation as its core driving force, Kezao is committed to building a comprehensive industrial ecosystem.