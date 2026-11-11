Marc J Seifer Examines Medical Controversy And The Search For Scientific Answers In TITLE 21

MENAFN - GetNews)In his latest exploration of scientific inquiry, Seifer recounts a six-year effort to bring attention to ozone therapy, federal regulations, and questions surrounding potential treatments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Author and researcher Marc J. Seifer, Ph.D., examines the intersection of medical research, government regulation, and public health in TITLE 21: One Man's Journey to a Truth the World Refused to See. Drawing on his six-year campaign to encourage further examination of ozone therapy, Seifer presents a personal account of his efforts to challenge prevailing assumptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the center of the book is a federal regulation under Title 21 that characterizes ozone as a toxic gas with no known useful medical application. Seifer questions how this regulatory position has influenced discussions about ozone therapy, a procedure with a history of medical investigation and use in certain settings.

Throughout the narrative, Seifer describes contacting government health officials, writing to newspaper editors, and collaborating with physicians who received federal warning letters concerning their public statements about treatment results. His account explores the difficulties he encountered while seeking greater consideration of research that he believes warrants further scientific investigation.

The book also discusses research from the Scripps Research Institute concerning oxidants generated through immune-system processes. Seifer draws on this research to explain his interest in ozone-related medical applications, while raising broader questions about how emerging or disputed scientific ideas are evaluated.

For Seifer, the motivation behind TITLE 21 extends beyond his experiences during COVID-19. He hopes the book will encourage physicians, journalists, policymakers, and readers to examine scientific evidence critically and support rigorous investigation of potential treatments before future public health emergencies.

Meet the Author

Marc J. Seifer, Ph.D., is an author, researcher, and educator whose work includes more than 100 articles and a dozen books. A graduate of the University of Rhode Island, the University of Chicago, and Saybrook University, he is known for Wizard: The Life & Times of Nikola Tesla, Ozone Therapy for the Treatment of Viruses, and Tesla: Wizard at War.

Seifer has presented at academic and professional venues, including Oxford and Cambridge Universities, the Smithsonian, the United Nations, and the New York Public Library. His work has been featured in publications including The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Scientific American, and The New York Times. He has also appeared on the BBC, NPR, and the History Channel's The Tesla Files, a series he helped create.

He has taught at Providence College and Roger Williams University and, most recently, through Northwestern University's extension program.

Book Information

Title: TITLE 21: One Man's Journey to a Truth the World Refused to See

Author: Marc J. Seifer, Ph.D.

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Global Book Network - Marc Seifer, Author of TITLE 21