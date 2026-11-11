Knightvision Moves Its AI Ads Studio To Knightvision.Ai And Brings Ad Creation Into Claude And Chatgpt

MENAFN - GetNews)"Illustration created with Knightvision (AI-generated)"Knightvision, the AI ads studio for e-commerce brands, agencies and media buyers, now runs at knightvision and lets marketers create AI video ads and ad images inside Claude and ChatGPT through an MCP connector.

United States - November 11, 2026 - Knightvision, an AI ads studio for e-commerce brands, agencies and media buyers, moved to its new domain knightvision in October 2026 and now makes its tools available inside Claude and ChatGPT. Operated by ECOM KNIGHT LLC, Knightvision combines AI video generation, ad image generation, competitor ad analysis and post-production in one web app that runs on a single credit balance. The previous domain, knightvision, forwards visitors to the new address.

One studio for the whole ad workflow

Knightvision generates user-generated content (UGC) style and product video ads with Seedance 2.5 and 2.0, Kling 3.0 with Motion Control and Veo 3.1, plus Omni for reusable characters. Ad images come from GPT Image 2.5, GPT Image 2 and Nano Banana Pro with reference images and up to 4K output. The Ad Analyzer grades a Facebook, Instagram or TikTok ad from A to F in under 30 seconds, explains the hook, the call to action and the audience and writes a UGC script for a new version of the ad. Captions, voiceover, music and upscaling run on the same credits, so a team can move from research to a finished creative without switching tools.

Ad creation inside Claude and ChatGPT

With the Knightvision connector, marketers can generate images and videos without leaving a conversation in Claude, ChatGPT or another client that supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that connects AI assistants to outside tools. After signing in with a Knightvision account, a user can ask for an ad image or a product video in plain language and get the result in the chat. In ChatGPT, the connector is added as a custom MCP server, which requires a paid ChatGPT plan. Developers reach the same tools through the Knightvision Partner REST API.

Built on the real product

In e-commerce advertising the product itself has to look right. Knightvision starts from the real product: a product photo can serve as the first frame for image-to-video or as a reference image for GPT Image 2.5, GPT Image 2 and Nano Banana Pro, so the ad builds on the actual product instead of a lookalike. Because AI models can still change small text and logo details, Knightvision recommends checking every result before it goes live.

"We built Knightvision so that an e-commerce team can go from a competitor ad to a finished video and ad image in one place and on one credit balance," said Alex Knight, Founder of Knightvision. "With the connector, a marketer who already plans campaigns in Claude or ChatGPT can create the ads in the same conversation."

Pricing and availability

Knightvision Pro costs $39.99 a month and includes 3,000 credits every month. Members can add credit packs. The pricing page links to the credit cost of every video, image, upscale, voiceover and music model. The subscription can be cancelled anytime. More information is available at knightvision.

Key facts



Company: Knightvision, operated by ECOM KNIGHT LLC

Website: knightvision (formerly knightvision)

What it is: AI ads studio for e-commerce brands, agencies and media buyers

Video models: Seedance 2.5 and 2.0, Kling 3.0 with Motion Control, Veo 3.1, Omni

Image models: GPT Image 2.5, GPT Image 2, Nano Banana Pro

Pricing: Knightvision Pro, $39.99 a month with 3,000 credits every month Integrations: MCP connector for Claude and ChatGPT, Partner REST API

About Knightvision

Knightvision (knightvision, formerly knightvision) is an AI ads studio for e-commerce brands, agencies and media buyers. It generates UGC and product video ads, creates ad images, breaks down competitor ads from Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and adds captions, voiceover, music and upscaling on one credit balance. Knightvision is operated by ECOM KNIGHT LLC. It is not related to night vision devices or to the KnightVision chess app.