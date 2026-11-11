Melissa Faubush Shares A Heartwarming Story Of Patience And Anticipation In A Pet For Tommy

MENAFN - GetNews) A fun family picture inspires a charming children's story about waiting for something special

CALIF., USA - November 11, 2026 - Melissa Faubush, a mother, grandmother, teacher, and lover of reading and writing, introduces readers to a heartwarming story about patience, curiosity, and the excitement of receiving something you have been hoping for in her children's book, A Pet for Tommy.

In A Pet for Tommy, young Tommy asks his dad for a pet. As he waits to discover what his dad has planned, Tommy spends the day wondering what kind of pet he might receive. His imagination and anticipation make for a fun and relatable story for young readers and families to enjoy together.

Faubush was inspired to write the book after seeing a fun family picture that sparked the idea for a story she could share with others. Through Tommy's experience, readers are reminded of a simple but meaningful lesson: sometimes, the things we hope for are worth waiting for.

“The message I hope readers take from the book is to be patient and you will get what your heart desires,” Faubush shares.

A teacher who loves to read and write, Faubush brings her appreciation for storytelling and family experiences to her work. She has also written poetry and enjoys creating stories that can be shared with readers of all ages.

A Pet for Tommy offers families an opportunity to talk about patience, expectations, and the joy of surprises while enjoying a lighthearted story together.

To learn more about Melissa Faubush and her work, visit .

Global Book Network - Melissa Faubush, Author of A Pet For Tommy

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A Pet for Tommy