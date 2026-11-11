Trade Ministry To Ramp Up Market Monitoring During 'White Friday' Sales

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 11 (Petra)- Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply on Wednesday announced it will beef up its monitoring campaigns and field inspections across markets nationwide, coinciding with the 'White Friday discount season.

In a statement, the ministry said this initiative aims to protect consumer rights, ensure credibility of commercial and promotional offers, and check compliance of economic establishments with regulations governing sales and discounts.

The ministry added that its inspection teams will focus on monitoring commercial and promotional offers to detect any ads scams, particularly those posted on social media platforms.

The ministry vowed action to deal "firmly" with any violations identified under its online monitoring efforts.

"All discounts must be based on clear, documented legal grounds to prevent consumer exploitation during this period, which typically sees a significant surge in shopping activity".

To ensure transparency, the ministry affirmed traders must "clearly" display prices both before and after discounts and all relevant details, warning against use of any deceptive tactics intended to mislead consumers.

The ministry has also urged citizens to verify authenticity of offers, compare prices, and retain purchase receipts.

It spurs the public to cooperate by reporting any complaints, violations, or misleading advertisements by calling the direct complaints hotline (065629045) or via WhatsApp at (0797527832).

//Petra//AG