Jordan Participates In Regional Dialogue To Strengthen Security Cooperation With EU

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 11 (Petra) – Jordan is participating on Wednesday in a regional dialogue on internal security between the EU and its southern neighbours, hosted in Brussels, Belgium.

The dialogue brings together several Arab countries, including Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon and Syria, to explore ways to strengthen security cooperation, enhance coordination and address shared challenges and threats.

In a statement, Judge Walid Kanakrieh, Secretary-General for Judicial Affairs at the Ministry of Justice and head of the Jordanian delegation, said that Jordan adopts a comprehensive national approach to combating organised crime and enhancing regional security.

Kanakrieh said that this approach reflects the Kingdom's firm commitment to international partnerships and cooperation in addressing common security challenges, particularly transnational organised crime, drug trafficking and human trafficking.

Kanakrieh added that Jordan has pursued an integrated strategy in recent years to address these challenges, focusing on strengthening the legislative framework and modernising security and judicial response mechanisms.

He noted that the efforts seek to strike a balance between law enforcement and the protection of human rights, while reinforcing the rule of law and promoting justice.

He called for pooling regional and international efforts to combat criminal networks and disrupt their sources of funding.

Addressing the challenges, he said, requires sustained coordination and effective cooperation among countries, contributing to the protection of societies and the promotion of security and stability across the region.

The dialogue is being held within the framework of the Council of the European Union's Standing Committee on Operational Cooperation on Internal Security (COSI).

It seeks to strengthen the partnership between the EU and its southern neighbours and develop effective mechanisms for cooperation and coordination in addressing cross-border security threats, ultimately contributing to greater security and stability across the Mediterranean region.

//Petra// AK