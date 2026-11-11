Porsche Mission S concept to feature at Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai

(MENAFN- wearetheromans) Porsche will display the Mission S concept in Dubai, its vision for a new mid-engined super sports car positioned above the 911.



Dubai: The recently unveiled Mission S concept will have its regional public premiere at the Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai on 21-22 November 2026.



The Mission S combines a powerful mid-engine super sports car platform with a clear design language inspired by historic Porsche icons.



Mission S also sets the strategic framework for the further development of Porsche's iconic design identity, under three pillars: Authentic, consequent and timeless.



After its recent world premiere in New York, this special concept will be at Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai at its new location in The Square Nad Al Sheba.



One of many highlights for Dubai



The regional public premiere of Mission S in Dubai reinforces the city’s growing role as a global platform for major brand reveals, luxury experiences and automotive culture. As part of Dubai’s year-round calendar of world-class events, Icons of Porsche reflects the city’s ability to connect international brands with diverse audiences, from collectors and enthusiasts to residents, visitors and families.



The event also supports Dubai’s wider destination strategy by enriching its lifestyle, culture and events offering, while aligning with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to consolidate the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure, and the best city to visit, live and work in.



By hosting the regional public premiere of Mission S, Dubai continues to demonstrate why global brands are choosing the city as a stage for experiences that combine innovation, heritage, design and community. With its strategic location, seamless connectivity, world-class infrastructure and reputation for exceptional hospitality, Dubai provides an ideal setting for landmark automotive moments that resonate with audiences across the region and around the world.



More information on Mission S



The full press kit on the Mission S is available here on Porsche Newsroom.



About Icons of Porsche

Tickets to this November’s Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai are on-sale now via IconsOfPorsche.com, priced at 85 AED. Children under the age of 12 can register for free tickets when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Follow Porsche Middle East and Africa on Instagram for more event updates.

All Icons of Porsche press materials can be found on the Porsche Newsroom here.



Further information, as well as film and photo material, is available in the Porsche Newsroom:



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