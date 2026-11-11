Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Gold Rates Drop In Pakistan


Date: 2026-11-11 08:36:39

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Gold prices in Pakistan fell for the second consecutive day, with the price of gold dropping to Rs427,436 per tola.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs3,400 per tola on Wednesday, bringing the new price to Rs427,436.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs2,915 to Rs366,457.

Also Read: 11 police personnel, including DSP, martyred in Kohat attack

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market dropped by $34 per ounce to $4,049.

It is worth mentioning that gold prices in Pakistan had also declined by Rs1,500 per tola a day earlier.

MENAFN11112026000189011041ID1111947405


Tribal News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search