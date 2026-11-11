Gold Rates Drop In Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices in Pakistan fell for the second consecutive day, with the price of gold dropping to Rs427,436 per tola.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs3,400 per tola on Wednesday, bringing the new price to Rs427,436.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs2,915 to Rs366,457.

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Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market dropped by $34 per ounce to $4,049.

It is worth mentioning that gold prices in Pakistan had also declined by Rs1,500 per tola a day earlier.