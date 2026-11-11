Smog Forces Pakistan-Sri Lanka Second Test To Move From Lahore To Rawalpindi

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan's second Test match against Sri Lanka has been shifted from Lahore to Rawalpindi, meaning both Tests in the series will now be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the second Test, originally scheduled to take place in Lahore from November 17 to 21, will now be held in Rawalpindi. The decision was taken due to rising smog levels and poor air quality in Lahore. However, the match dates remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka continued their impressive batting performance on the third day of the ongoing first Test in Rawalpindi, reaching 404 for four at stumps.

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Pakistan had declared their first innings at 434 for nine, leaving Sri Lanka just 30 runs behind with six wickets in hand.

For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva remained unbeaten on 167, while captain Kusal Mendis was not out on 117. The pair has put together an unbroken 249-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Pakistan managed to take only one wicket on the third day, with Mohammad Abbas dismissing Kamindu Mendis.