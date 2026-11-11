Russian Drone Attacks On Kharkiv Leaves Five Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) in the Kharkiv region reported the incident on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, in the morning and afternoon, the enemy attacked the regional capital with strike drones. Hits were recorded in the Saltivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Osnovianskyi districts of the city. Five people were injured,” the statement said.

According to emergency responders, three separatev fires broke out. Passenger cars, the exterior cladding of a vehicle service station, and other structures caught fire.

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All the fires were subsequently extinguished.

As previously reported, one person was injured in a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district during the night of November 11. One of the strikes hit the grounds of a garage cooperative, triggering a fire covering an area of 900 square meters. Thirty-eight garage units and 15 vehicles caught fire. Apartment buildings, passenger cars, and garages were also damaged.