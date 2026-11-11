Azerbaijani Culture Showcased At Welcome Event For New Residents In Luxembourg

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Azerbaijan–Luxembourg Friendship Association (LuxAz) took part in“La Fête de bienvenue,” a community integration event hosted at the invitation of the Luxembourg City Municipality (Ville de Luxembourg – VDL).

The event was organized to welcome new residents to the capital and encourage their participation in the city's social and cultural life. LuxAz used the occasion to showcase Azerbaijani culture, traditional cuisine, and the association's activities.

Luxembourg City Mayor Lydie Polfer brought together municipal officials, local associations, and representatives of various communities as part of the event. A musical program and a performance by a choir added to the festive atmosphere.

At the LuxAz stand, visitors were offered Azerbaijani tea, wine, and traditional delicacies. The presentation, reflecting Azerbaijan's renowned hospitality, gave guests an opportunity to discover the country's rich culinary traditions.

The stand also featured Azerbaijani carpet samples and books and publications showcasing photographs of Baku and Karabakh, introducing visitors to the country's cultural heritage, architecture, and natural landscapes.

Among the displayed materials were multilingual magazines and books published by the IRS Publishing House, covering Azerbaijan's history, culture, art, architecture, and national heritage.

Visitors also learned about LuxAz's cultural, educational, and community initiatives, as well as its efforts to strengthen friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

The association's delegation included Chairman Seymur Ahmadov, Secretary General Aynur Gasimova, and active members Samir Mammadov, Arzu Suleymanova, and Samira Majidova. They welcomed guests, introduced them to Azerbaijani traditional dishes, and answered questions about the country's culture and the association's initiatives.

During her address from the stage, Corinne Cahen, a member of Luxembourg City's municipal leadership, expressed special appreciation to LuxAz for its participation. Maurice Bauer, First Deputy Mayor of Luxembourg City, also visited the association's stand and sampled Azerbaijani delicacies.

LuxAz's participation in the event provided a valuable opportunity to promote Azerbaijani culture among Luxembourg's international community, establish new connections, and strengthen intercultural dialogue.