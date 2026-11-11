Want greater confidence in managing your blood pressure? HUAWEI WATCH D3 combines medical-grade accuracy with 24-hour monitoring
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Alriyadh, 11 November 2026: Huawei’s latest wrist-based blood pressure monitoring smartwatch, the HUAWEI WATCH D3, will be available for purchase in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from November 12, priced at 1599 SAR. Combining medical-grade blood pressure measurement accuracy with the convenience and style of a smartwatch, the HUAWEI WATCH D3 is designed to make everyday blood pressure monitoring more accessible and support more informed hypertension management. It will be available through HUAWEI Official Online Stores, authorised retailers, and e-commerce Platforms.
Blood pressure monitoring is the first and most critical step in hypertension management. When people think of blood pressure measurement, they often picture an upper-arm cuff that provides a single snapshot of their blood pressure. However, conditions such as masked hypertension, white-coat hypertension, and nocturnal hypertension can be difficult to detect through occasional measurements alone, despite posing significant hidden risks for cardiovascular disease.
Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) was developed to address this challenge by measuring blood pressure at preset intervals over 24 hours as people go about their daily activities. The HUAWEI WATCH D3 offers a comprehensive 24-hour ABPM solution, making monitoring as simple as raising the wrist while meeting hypertension guideline requirements. Its blood pressure measurement function has obtained medical device certification and meets the medical-grade accuracy requirement of 5±8 mmHg. Moreover, the HUAWEI WATCH D3 introduces the industry's first Minimally Disruptive ABPM Study, combining airbag-based oscillometric measurements with PPG-based volume monitoring. As compared to 20 nighttime readings that traditional ABPM devices require to ensure reliable data, the WATCH D3 only requires 7 nighttime blood pressure readings with smooth inflation and minimal sleep disturbance.
Beyond blood pressure monitoring, the watch offers comprehensive wellness features powered by advanced health-sensing capabilities. Its one-touch Health Glance feature provides users with a convenient overview of key health indicators, while upgraded Health Insights introduces Morning Greeting and Physical Readiness Score features, helping users better understand their daily health patterns and readiness.
Extending care beyond physical distance, the HUAWEI WATCH D3 also enables users to monitor their family members' health through the Health Community app. Users can view family members' blood pressure data and receive alerts about abnormal health events through the phone app, making it easier to stay informed and provide support when it matters most.
The HUAWEI WATCH D3 works with both iOS and Android devices through the HUAWEI Health app, making its core health, fitness, and smart experiences accessible across major smartphone platforms.
-Ends-
Blood pressure monitoring is the first and most critical step in hypertension management. When people think of blood pressure measurement, they often picture an upper-arm cuff that provides a single snapshot of their blood pressure. However, conditions such as masked hypertension, white-coat hypertension, and nocturnal hypertension can be difficult to detect through occasional measurements alone, despite posing significant hidden risks for cardiovascular disease.
Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) was developed to address this challenge by measuring blood pressure at preset intervals over 24 hours as people go about their daily activities. The HUAWEI WATCH D3 offers a comprehensive 24-hour ABPM solution, making monitoring as simple as raising the wrist while meeting hypertension guideline requirements. Its blood pressure measurement function has obtained medical device certification and meets the medical-grade accuracy requirement of 5±8 mmHg. Moreover, the HUAWEI WATCH D3 introduces the industry's first Minimally Disruptive ABPM Study, combining airbag-based oscillometric measurements with PPG-based volume monitoring. As compared to 20 nighttime readings that traditional ABPM devices require to ensure reliable data, the WATCH D3 only requires 7 nighttime blood pressure readings with smooth inflation and minimal sleep disturbance.
Beyond blood pressure monitoring, the watch offers comprehensive wellness features powered by advanced health-sensing capabilities. Its one-touch Health Glance feature provides users with a convenient overview of key health indicators, while upgraded Health Insights introduces Morning Greeting and Physical Readiness Score features, helping users better understand their daily health patterns and readiness.
Extending care beyond physical distance, the HUAWEI WATCH D3 also enables users to monitor their family members' health through the Health Community app. Users can view family members' blood pressure data and receive alerts about abnormal health events through the phone app, making it easier to stay informed and provide support when it matters most.
The HUAWEI WATCH D3 works with both iOS and Android devices through the HUAWEI Health app, making its core health, fitness, and smart experiences accessible across major smartphone platforms.
-Ends-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment