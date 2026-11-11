Professor, Ocean Sciences and Biology, Memorial University of Newfoundland

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Dr. Paul Snelgrove is a University Research Professor of Ocean Sciences and Biology at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, with over 30 years of experience of research on seafloor ecosystems with a particular emphasis on deep-sea invertebrates spanning from fishes and corals to microbes. From 2008-2021 he led the (NSERC) Canadian Healthy Oceans Network, a national research network that developed new tools and approaches to support sustainable oceans. He currently serves as Associate Scientific Director of the Ocean Frontier Institute, which gathers researchers in Atlantic Canada and beyond to advance safe and sustainable ocean objectives. From 2003-2013, Dr. Snelgrove held a Canada Research Chair in Boreal and Cold Ocean Systems, following from an NSERC Industrial Chair in Fisheries Conservation. He led the synthesis of the International Census of Marine Life program and was a member of the program's Scientific Steering Committee. His TED Global talk on that program has almost 375,000 views. He frequently participates in workshops and conferences around the world as an invited speaker on marine biodiversity issues. In 2013, he was awarded the Timothy Parsons Medal for Excellence in Marine Sciences in Canada, and from 2020-2025 he served as Departmental Science Advisor to Fisheries and Oceans Canada. He has published ~200 scientific articles and 2 books on his research on sustaining marine biodiversity and functioning in seafloor ecosystems in all three of Canada's oceans. He splits his time between Torbay and Trinty, Newfoundland, and Cape Cod.

–present Professor, Memorial University of Newfoundland

1993 Massachusetts Institute of Technology/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, PhD

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