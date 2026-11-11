Professor of English Literature and the Arts, Birkbeck, University of London

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Ana Parejo Vadillo is Professor of English Literature and the Arts at Birkbeck, University of London.

She previously held a lectureship at the University of Exeter, where she worked with colleagues at the Centre for Victorian Studies and at the Centre for the Interdisciplinary Study of Sexuality and Gender in Europe. She has also taught at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (London Semester) and has led graduate seminars at the Dickens Universe, University of California, Santa Cruz.

Research and publishing

Michael Field: Decadent Moderns. Ohio: Ohio University Press, 2019

Michael Field, The Poet, Published and Unpublished Materials. Ontario: Broadview Press, 2009. Nominated by Broadview for Modern Language Association 2011 Prize for a Distinguished Scholarly Edition. Co-written and co-edited with Marion Thain

Victorian Literature. A Sourcebook. Lead editor with John Plunkett. Eds. John Plunkett, Ana Parejo Vadillo, Regenia Gagnier, Angelique Richardson, Rick Rylance and Paul Young. Basingstoke: Palgrave, 2011.

Women Poets and Urban Aestheticism: Passengers of Modernity. Basingstoke: Palgrave, 2005. Shortlisted for the 2006 ESSE Book Awards for Cultural Studies.

[Digital Book] Works and Days: The Diary of Michael Field (Volume 1, 1888-9). Scholarly Edition. Victorian Life and Letters. In press.

Christina Rossetti and Communities, talk for the British Academy 23/10/19.

Interviewed by Holly Williams for BBC Culture on women and pseudonyms

Professional activities

Member of the Arts and Humanities Research Council Peer Review College

Fellow of the Higher Education Academy

Professional memberships

Member of the MLA

Member of NAVSA (North American Victorian Studies Association)

Member of BAVS (British Association for Victorian Studies)

Member of BADS (British Association for Decadent Studies)

Her first book was Women Poets and Urban Aestheticism: Passengers of Modernity (2005), a study of London women poets through the lens London's transport system.

She has published extensively on fin-de-siècle literature and the arts. Her most recent book is The Verse Dramas of Michael Field: Decadent to Modern Theatre (forthcoming with Cambridge University Press), coedited with Amy Huseby.

–present Professor of English Literature and the Arts, Birkbeck, University of London

2000 Birkbeck, University of London, PhD in English Literature

ExperienceEducation