PhD Candidate in English, City St George's, University of London

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Olumayokun Ogunde is a doctoral researcher in English at City, University of London, specialising in representations of memory, migration, and intergenerational trauma in British-Nigerian communities. Her research particularly focuses on the experiences of British-Nigerian women, exploring themes of motherhood and daughterhood. This project takes a critical and creative approach, with each aspect informing the other. As part of her research, she is writing a novel that draws from the experiences of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation Nigerian immigrants in Britain.

–present PhD Candidate, City, University of London

Experience