Research Fellow, European Centre for Environment and Human Health, University of Exeter

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Mark Ferguson is a social-environmental epidemiologist interested in the interactions between human health and the natural environment. His research interests broadly include environmental determinants of health, environmental equity, measuring and conceptualising contact with nature, cohort analysis, child development and geographic information systems (GIS).

During his MRC GW4 DTP-funded doctoral research at the European Centre for Environment and Human Health, Mark used longitudinal birth cohorts to investigate the impact of natural environments on child development. Prior to his doctoral studies, he applied GIS to measure access to natural environments and evaluate their distribution among socio-demographic groups.

Since earning his doctorate, he has continued these research themes as a postdoctoral research associate on the NERC-funded RENEW project. His current role is a Research Fellowship aimed at tackling health inequalities through the use of green and blue infrastructure. He is working under the supervision of Ben Wheeler, an Associate Professor in Environment, Health, and Inequalities and the recipient of the NIHR-funded Population Health Career Scientist Award.

–present Research Fellow, European Centre for Environment and Human Health, University of Exeter

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