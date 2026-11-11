Daniel Hanigan
- Junior Research Fellow in Classics at Trinity College, University of Cambridge
Daniel is a Junior Research Fellow in Classics at Trinity College, Cambridge. He is originally from New South Wales, Australia, and previously studied at the University of Sydney.
His main interests are in Greek literature and the global history of geography and cartography. His first book, The Edges of Empire: Greek Periplography and the Roman World, is under contract with Cambridge University Press.
He has also published widely on the geographical literature(s) of the Hellenistic Period and the Roman Empire. Daniel is currently developing new projects on the obsession with experience in ancient technical writing about cartography, and on the pre-modern history of so-called 'environmental determinism' (with a particular focus on the early Hippocratic treatise Airs, Waters, Places).
Constructing the Coast in Imperial Greek Periplography
D Hanigan - 2024 - ac
Conceptions of the watery world in Greco-Roman antiquity
D Hanigan - The Journal of Roman Studies, 2023 - proquest
Ancient Georgraphy - (DW) Roller Three Ancient Geographical Treatises in Translation. Hanno, The King Nikomedes Periodos, and Avienus.
DR Hanigan - The Classical Review, 2023 - cambridge
Geography in Couplets?: A Note on the Fragment (s) of Zenothemis' Periplous
DR Hanigan - Mnemosyne, 2022 - brill
- 2024–present Junior Research Fellow in Classics, Trinity College, University of Cambridge
- 2023 Corpus Christi College, University of Cambridge, PhD Classics 2018 University of Sydney, MPhil Classics and Ancient History 2016 University of Sydney, BA (Hons 1, Medal) Ancient Greek and Ancient History
University Medal; Gates Scholarship
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