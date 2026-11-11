Advisory Board Member, Research Center for Forced Displacement and Migration Studies, Addis Ababa University

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University of Adelaide

PhD in Human Geography (Migration and Development)

Doctoral thesis: The impact of migration and remittances on home communities in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa University

Publications

Girmachew Adugna. IMR Country Report: The Changing Dynamics of International La-bour Migration in Ethiopia. International Migration Review.

Girmachew Adugna (2021). Once Primarily an Origin for Refugees, Ethiopia Experi-ences Evolving Migration Patterns, Migration Policy Institute

Girmachew Adugna Zewdu (2019): Remittance flows, remitting behavior and utiliza-tion patterns: the case of Ethiopia, Social & Cultural Geography.

Girmachew Adugna (2019). Migration patterns and emigrants' transnational activities: comparative findings from two migrant origin areas in Ethiopia. Comparative Migration Studies, 7:

Girmachew Adugna (2017). The dynamics of transnational family relations and remit-tance flow in Ethiopia. Population, Space Place. 24(3).

Girmachew Adugna Zewdu (2017). Irregular Migration, Informal Remittances: Evidence from Ethiopian Villages. GeoJournal. Springer Netherlands.

Girmachew Adugna Zewdu (2017): Ethiopian female domestic labour migration to the Middle East: patterns, trends, and drivers, African and Black Diaspora: An International Journal.: 10.1080/17528631.2017.1342976.

2022–present Advisory Board Member, Research Center for Forced Displacement and Migration Studies, Addis Ababa University

ExperienceHonours

-Dean's Commendation for Doctoral Thesis Excellence and The Royal Geographical Society of South Australia John Lewis Silver Medal 2014