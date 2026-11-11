This Bhai Dooj, Celebrate the Special Bond Between Brothers and Sisters with These 5 Heartwarming must watch
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Bhai Dooj celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters, a relationship built on love, trust, protection and countless cherished memories. From childhood mischief and playful arguments to standing by each other through life's toughest moments, the festival honours the affection and understanding that make sibling relationships so special. This Bhai Dooj, celebrate the spirit of siblinghood with a handpicked selection of films across OTT platforms that capture the many shades of this beautiful bond. From stories of brothers going above and beyond to protect their sisters to sisters who never give up on their brothers, these films remind us that family always comes first. So, gather your loved ones, grab some snacks and make the celebrations special with these memorable stories.
Raksha Bandhan
Streaming on | Zee 5 Global
Category | Comedy, Drama, Family
Release Date | 11 August 2022
Language | Hindi
Cast | Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Saadia Khatib, Seema Pahwa
Director | Aanand L Rai
What happens when your siblings become your biggest responsibility and your greatest source of joy? Raksha Bandhan follows Lala Kedarnath, the eldest brother of four sisters, who puts his own dreams aside to build a secure future for them. From playful banter to emotional sacrifices, the film beautifully captures the love, protectiveness and sense of responsibility that often define the bond between a brother and his sisters.
Jigra
Streaming on | Netflix
Category | Action, Drama, Thriller
Release Date | 11 October 2024
Language | Hindi
Cast | Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran
Director | Vasan Bala
A sister’s love can make her fearless, and Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, brings this fiercely protective side of siblinghood to the forefront. When her younger brother Ankur is in trouble, Satya will stop at nothing to bring him back safely. Her determination and courage show just how powerful the sibling bond can be when protecting someone you love becomes your only mission.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Streaming on | Prime Video
Category | Drama, Family, Romance
Release Date |14 December 2001
Language | Hindi
Cast | Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Director | Karan Johar
The bond between siblings is built on childhood memories, shared laughter and standing by each other through life's ups and downs. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan as Rahul and Rohan, beautifully captures their relationship, with their love for each other remaining strong despite family differences and years of separation. As Rohan sets out to reunite his family, his determination reflects the affection and loyalty he shares with his elder brother Rahul. Filled with emotional moments, family values and heartfelt relationships, the film celebrates the idea that no distance can weaken the bond between brothers.
Bakaiti Season 2
SStreaming on | Zee 5 Global
Category | Comedy, Drama, Family
Release Date | 25 September 2026
Language | Hindi
Cast | Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Tanya Sharma, Aaditya Shukla, Parvinder Jit Singh, Poonam Jangra, Shashwat Chaturvedi
Director | Samar Iqbal
A brother and sister may argue over almost everything, but their bond always finds a way to shine through. Bakaiti Season 2, featuring Tanya Sharma as Naina and Aaditya Shukla as Bharat, brings back the siblings whose relationship is filled with playful arguments, sibling rivalry and moments of genuine affection. As the Kataria family comes together under one roof, their everyday interactions capture the familiar ups and downs of growing up with a sibling. From teasing each other to quietly looking out for one another, Naina and Bharat's equation is a relatable reminder that behind every sibling squabble is a bond that remains special.
Dil Dhadakne Do
Streaming on | Netflix
Category | Comedy, Drama, Family
Release Date | 14 May 2010
Language | Hindi
Cast | Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar
Director | Zoya Akhtar
Siblings may have their share of disagreements, but their bond often goes beyond words. Dil Dhadakne Do, starring Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh as Ayesha and Kabir, captures the relationship between the two as they navigate family expectations, personal struggles and life-changing decisions together. Despite their differences, they share an understanding and support that comes from growing up together. Through their journey, the film highlights how siblings can be each other's confidants, biggest cheerleaders and strongest support system, making it a fitting watch for Bhai Dooj.
This Bhai Dooj, celebrate the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters with these heartwarming stories of love, sacrifice, protection and togetherness. Each film offers a different perspective on siblinghood, reminding us that no matter how much siblings tease or argue with each other, their love and support remain constant. Catch Raksha Bandhan and Baikaiti on Zee 5 Global, Jigra and Dil Dhadakne Do on Netflix and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham on Prime Video, and make this Bhai Dooj even more special with a movie marathon.
Raksha Bandhan
Streaming on | Zee 5 Global
Category | Comedy, Drama, Family
Release Date | 11 August 2022
Language | Hindi
Cast | Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Saadia Khatib, Seema Pahwa
Director | Aanand L Rai
What happens when your siblings become your biggest responsibility and your greatest source of joy? Raksha Bandhan follows Lala Kedarnath, the eldest brother of four sisters, who puts his own dreams aside to build a secure future for them. From playful banter to emotional sacrifices, the film beautifully captures the love, protectiveness and sense of responsibility that often define the bond between a brother and his sisters.
Jigra
Streaming on | Netflix
Category | Action, Drama, Thriller
Release Date | 11 October 2024
Language | Hindi
Cast | Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran
Director | Vasan Bala
A sister’s love can make her fearless, and Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, brings this fiercely protective side of siblinghood to the forefront. When her younger brother Ankur is in trouble, Satya will stop at nothing to bring him back safely. Her determination and courage show just how powerful the sibling bond can be when protecting someone you love becomes your only mission.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Streaming on | Prime Video
Category | Drama, Family, Romance
Release Date |14 December 2001
Language | Hindi
Cast | Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Director | Karan Johar
The bond between siblings is built on childhood memories, shared laughter and standing by each other through life's ups and downs. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan as Rahul and Rohan, beautifully captures their relationship, with their love for each other remaining strong despite family differences and years of separation. As Rohan sets out to reunite his family, his determination reflects the affection and loyalty he shares with his elder brother Rahul. Filled with emotional moments, family values and heartfelt relationships, the film celebrates the idea that no distance can weaken the bond between brothers.
Bakaiti Season 2
SStreaming on | Zee 5 Global
Category | Comedy, Drama, Family
Release Date | 25 September 2026
Language | Hindi
Cast | Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Tanya Sharma, Aaditya Shukla, Parvinder Jit Singh, Poonam Jangra, Shashwat Chaturvedi
Director | Samar Iqbal
A brother and sister may argue over almost everything, but their bond always finds a way to shine through. Bakaiti Season 2, featuring Tanya Sharma as Naina and Aaditya Shukla as Bharat, brings back the siblings whose relationship is filled with playful arguments, sibling rivalry and moments of genuine affection. As the Kataria family comes together under one roof, their everyday interactions capture the familiar ups and downs of growing up with a sibling. From teasing each other to quietly looking out for one another, Naina and Bharat's equation is a relatable reminder that behind every sibling squabble is a bond that remains special.
Dil Dhadakne Do
Streaming on | Netflix
Category | Comedy, Drama, Family
Release Date | 14 May 2010
Language | Hindi
Cast | Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar
Director | Zoya Akhtar
Siblings may have their share of disagreements, but their bond often goes beyond words. Dil Dhadakne Do, starring Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh as Ayesha and Kabir, captures the relationship between the two as they navigate family expectations, personal struggles and life-changing decisions together. Despite their differences, they share an understanding and support that comes from growing up together. Through their journey, the film highlights how siblings can be each other's confidants, biggest cheerleaders and strongest support system, making it a fitting watch for Bhai Dooj.
This Bhai Dooj, celebrate the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters with these heartwarming stories of love, sacrifice, protection and togetherness. Each film offers a different perspective on siblinghood, reminding us that no matter how much siblings tease or argue with each other, their love and support remain constant. Catch Raksha Bandhan and Baikaiti on Zee 5 Global, Jigra and Dil Dhadakne Do on Netflix and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham on Prime Video, and make this Bhai Dooj even more special with a movie marathon.
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