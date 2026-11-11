Unravelling a Web of Mystery and Deception, Blind Game Premieres Today on Zee 5 Global’s Free 5
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Global, 11th November 2026: Bringing a gripping tale of mystery and suspense to audiences, Free 5 is set to premiere its upcoming Hindi thriller Blind Game, starring Arjun Rampal and Priyamani, tomorrow, 11th November 2026. Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, Kushagra Sharma and Srishti Sharma under the banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Thundersky Entertainment, the film is written and directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan.
A Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller 7th Day, Blind Game follows an IPS officer who gets drawn into a series of suspicious events involving a group of friends and a missing ₹5 crore. What begins as an investigation into a seemingly straightforward case soon unfolds into a complex web of secrets, betrayal and deception. As the investigation progresses, unexpected revelations and shifting circumstances keep the mystery alive, with every development adding another layer to the narrative. The trailer offers a glimpse into this gripping world, with Arjun Rampal leading the investigation and Priyamani adding to the intrigue.
Trailer link :
Talking about the film, Arjun Rampal said, “Blind Game is a suspense thriller that keeps you guessing as the story unfolds. What drew me to the film is the world of mystery, deception and unexpected turns that the characters find themselves navigating. I’m glad that audiences will get to experience the film on Zee 5 Global’s Free 5, making it accessible to a wider audience.”
Actor Priyamani Raj said, “Blind Game is a story that draws you into a world of mystery, suspense and unexpected twists. What makes the film intriguing is how the narrative unfolds, with secrets and hidden truths coming to light as the story progresses. I’m happy that audiences will now be able to watch the film on Zee 5 Global’s Free 5, allowing more viewers to experience this suspense thriller.”
With a growing mix of films and original programming, Free 5 continues to expand its content offering across genres, bringing audiences more opportunities to discover engaging stories.
Blind Game will premiere on 11th November 2026, exclusively with Free 5 on Zee 5 Global
A Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller 7th Day, Blind Game follows an IPS officer who gets drawn into a series of suspicious events involving a group of friends and a missing ₹5 crore. What begins as an investigation into a seemingly straightforward case soon unfolds into a complex web of secrets, betrayal and deception. As the investigation progresses, unexpected revelations and shifting circumstances keep the mystery alive, with every development adding another layer to the narrative. The trailer offers a glimpse into this gripping world, with Arjun Rampal leading the investigation and Priyamani adding to the intrigue.
Trailer link :
Talking about the film, Arjun Rampal said, “Blind Game is a suspense thriller that keeps you guessing as the story unfolds. What drew me to the film is the world of mystery, deception and unexpected turns that the characters find themselves navigating. I’m glad that audiences will get to experience the film on Zee 5 Global’s Free 5, making it accessible to a wider audience.”
Actor Priyamani Raj said, “Blind Game is a story that draws you into a world of mystery, suspense and unexpected twists. What makes the film intriguing is how the narrative unfolds, with secrets and hidden truths coming to light as the story progresses. I’m happy that audiences will now be able to watch the film on Zee 5 Global’s Free 5, allowing more viewers to experience this suspense thriller.”
With a growing mix of films and original programming, Free 5 continues to expand its content offering across genres, bringing audiences more opportunities to discover engaging stories.
Blind Game will premiere on 11th November 2026, exclusively with Free 5 on Zee 5 Global
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