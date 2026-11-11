Arista Properties Introduces HQ Elite, elevating the Boutique Office Experience
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE – Nov, 2026 – Arista Properties has introduced HQ Elite by Arista, an exclusive collection of premium, fully fitted workspaces within HQ, its award-winning Grade A commercial development in Al Furjan, Dubai. Conceived for business leaders, entrepreneurs and investors seeking a more considered approach to the modern workplace, HQ Elite brings together refined design, operational efficiency and the distinction of boutique commercial ownership.
Moving beyond conventional office spaces, HQ Elite represents an elevated expression of the HQ philosophy, where architectural excellence meets thoughtfully curated interiors and a more personalised approach to the working environment. The collection offers fully fitted workspaces that combine sophisticated aesthetics with functionality, allowing businesses to transition seamlessly into spaces designed around the expectations of today's evolving business landscape.
With prices starting from AED 4 million, HQ Elite will feature a limited selection of premium workspaces within HQ by Arista, reinforcing its positioning as an exclusive offering within the larger development. Rather than creating a separate identity, HQ Elite builds on the established HQ name, introducing a more refined dimension to its commercial proposition.
At Arista, our vision has always been to create developments that respond to how people want to live, work and invest in the future. HQ reflects this philosophy through a boutique commercial destination that brings together thoughtful architecture, strategic location and Grade A standards. With HQ Elite, we are building on that vision by introducing a distinctive commercial offering that we intend to carry forward across our future HQ developments. Our continued investment in the UAE reflects our long-term confidence in the market and our commitment to creating developments that deliver lasting value." said Sajal Garg, Co-founder of Arista Properties.
Designed by John R Harris, the architectural and master-planning practice behind some of Dubai's landmark developments, HQ is a boutique commercial development comprising 48 Grade A offices across seven floors, complemented by a dedicated amenities floor. The development is LEED Gold certified, reflecting its focus on sustainability, efficiency and future-ready commercial infrastructure.
HQ's proposition extends beyond its architectural design. The development responds to the growing demand for high-quality workplaces within established residential and mixed-use communities. As Dubai's commercial landscape continues to evolve, businesses are increasingly looking beyond traditional central business districts towards strategically located neighbourhoods that offer accessibility, connectivity and proximity to their workforce and customers.
This shift is creating opportunities for emerging commercial micro-markets across Dubai, where thoughtfully designed office developments can become integral to the wider urban ecosystem. HQ reflects this evolution, bringing a dedicated Grade A commercial destination to Al Furjan while supporting the area's continued transformation.
"The modern workplace is evolving, and so are the expectations of businesses and their leaders. With HQ Elite, we wanted to move beyond the conventional office offering and create fully fitted workspaces where design and functionality come together seamlessly. Every detail is intended to offer a more refined and efficient ownership experience, allowing businesses to focus on what matters without compromising on the quality of their environment. The limited collection within HQ reflects our belief that premium commercial spaces should be defined by thoughtful design, exclusivity and purpose rather than scale alone." said Mudit Jain, Co-founder of Arista Properties.
HQ Elite also establishes a distinctive commercial offering that Arista Properties intends to carry forward across its future HQ developments in emerging UAE markets. Each release will retain the boutique philosophy of the HQ brand while introducing a selective collection of premium, fully fitted workspaces tailored to the needs of businesses seeking a more elevated ownership experience.
The introduction comes as Arista Properties continues to advance construction across its portfolio, with HQ underway and scheduled for handover in Q4 2027, while Wadi Villas by Arista has progressed significantly towards completion. Reflecting the developer's continued confidence in the UAE's real estate market, these developments underscore its commitment to disciplined execution, design-led development and creating enduring value. Through HQ and the introduction of HQ Elite, Arista is further strengthening its vision of delivering boutique commercial destinations that go beyond conventional office ownership, bringing together architectural distinction, operational readiness and an elevated workplace experience.
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Moving beyond conventional office spaces, HQ Elite represents an elevated expression of the HQ philosophy, where architectural excellence meets thoughtfully curated interiors and a more personalised approach to the working environment. The collection offers fully fitted workspaces that combine sophisticated aesthetics with functionality, allowing businesses to transition seamlessly into spaces designed around the expectations of today's evolving business landscape.
With prices starting from AED 4 million, HQ Elite will feature a limited selection of premium workspaces within HQ by Arista, reinforcing its positioning as an exclusive offering within the larger development. Rather than creating a separate identity, HQ Elite builds on the established HQ name, introducing a more refined dimension to its commercial proposition.
At Arista, our vision has always been to create developments that respond to how people want to live, work and invest in the future. HQ reflects this philosophy through a boutique commercial destination that brings together thoughtful architecture, strategic location and Grade A standards. With HQ Elite, we are building on that vision by introducing a distinctive commercial offering that we intend to carry forward across our future HQ developments. Our continued investment in the UAE reflects our long-term confidence in the market and our commitment to creating developments that deliver lasting value." said Sajal Garg, Co-founder of Arista Properties.
Designed by John R Harris, the architectural and master-planning practice behind some of Dubai's landmark developments, HQ is a boutique commercial development comprising 48 Grade A offices across seven floors, complemented by a dedicated amenities floor. The development is LEED Gold certified, reflecting its focus on sustainability, efficiency and future-ready commercial infrastructure.
HQ's proposition extends beyond its architectural design. The development responds to the growing demand for high-quality workplaces within established residential and mixed-use communities. As Dubai's commercial landscape continues to evolve, businesses are increasingly looking beyond traditional central business districts towards strategically located neighbourhoods that offer accessibility, connectivity and proximity to their workforce and customers.
This shift is creating opportunities for emerging commercial micro-markets across Dubai, where thoughtfully designed office developments can become integral to the wider urban ecosystem. HQ reflects this evolution, bringing a dedicated Grade A commercial destination to Al Furjan while supporting the area's continued transformation.
"The modern workplace is evolving, and so are the expectations of businesses and their leaders. With HQ Elite, we wanted to move beyond the conventional office offering and create fully fitted workspaces where design and functionality come together seamlessly. Every detail is intended to offer a more refined and efficient ownership experience, allowing businesses to focus on what matters without compromising on the quality of their environment. The limited collection within HQ reflects our belief that premium commercial spaces should be defined by thoughtful design, exclusivity and purpose rather than scale alone." said Mudit Jain, Co-founder of Arista Properties.
HQ Elite also establishes a distinctive commercial offering that Arista Properties intends to carry forward across its future HQ developments in emerging UAE markets. Each release will retain the boutique philosophy of the HQ brand while introducing a selective collection of premium, fully fitted workspaces tailored to the needs of businesses seeking a more elevated ownership experience.
The introduction comes as Arista Properties continues to advance construction across its portfolio, with HQ underway and scheduled for handover in Q4 2027, while Wadi Villas by Arista has progressed significantly towards completion. Reflecting the developer's continued confidence in the UAE's real estate market, these developments underscore its commitment to disciplined execution, design-led development and creating enduring value. Through HQ and the introduction of HQ Elite, Arista is further strengthening its vision of delivering boutique commercial destinations that go beyond conventional office ownership, bringing together architectural distinction, operational readiness and an elevated workplace experience.
***ENDS***
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