South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) Confirmed as South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026 Platinum Sponsor as Upstream Footprint Expands
(MENAFN- APO Group) JUBA, South Sudan, November 11, 2026/ -- The South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) has been confirmed as a Platinum Sponsor of the upcoming South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026 conference, taking place November 24–25 in Juba.
SANPC’s sponsorship underscores the event’s position as the country’s official platform for dealmaking and project development, connecting domestic opportunities with regional and international partners.
Returning for its seventh edition, SSOP 2026 will feature high-level panel discussions, project showcases and exclusive networking sessions aimed at aligning technical and financial capabilities with South Sudan’s energy renaissance. SANPC CEO Godfrey Moagi will lead the company’s delegation, participating in key discussions and outlining the company's expanding exploration and investment footprint in the country.
Moagi will participate in the Regional National Oil Companies (NOC) panel, titled Resource Renaissance: Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation. The session will focus on cross-border cooperation to reinforce regional energy security and unlock the economic potential of South Sudan's estimated 3.5 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves.
The dialogue comes as South Sudan targets an output expansion from approximately 174,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 230,000 bpd in the near term, with a long-term goal of 450,000 bpd. With roughly 90% of South Sudan’s reserves undeveloped, SANPC is positioning itself as a strategic, long-term technical and commercial partner to accelerate greenfield monetization and asset optimization.
With only 30% of South Sudan’s territory systematically explored, SANPC’s technical investments are delivering critical basin knowledge to underpin future exploration rounds. These technical contributions are anchored by ongoing work in Block B2, situated in Greater Jonglei State. In 2024, SANPC completed an extensive aerial geophysical survey covering approximately 47,000 km² - one of the largest airborne mapping initiatives executed in the country. The company has since progressed toward field-level preparations, advancing terrain reconnaissance to support a planned 2D seismic campaign aimed at defining drillable prospects in partnership with Nilepet.
As South Sudan pursues new partners to advance exploration, SSOP 2026 offers a platform for SANPC to provide strategic updates on its local operations, connect with local players and explore joint ventures with regional NOCs and international service providers.
To register for South Sudan Oil & Power 2026 in Juba on November 24–25, visit:
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
SANPC’s sponsorship underscores the event’s position as the country’s official platform for dealmaking and project development, connecting domestic opportunities with regional and international partners.
Returning for its seventh edition, SSOP 2026 will feature high-level panel discussions, project showcases and exclusive networking sessions aimed at aligning technical and financial capabilities with South Sudan’s energy renaissance. SANPC CEO Godfrey Moagi will lead the company’s delegation, participating in key discussions and outlining the company's expanding exploration and investment footprint in the country.
Moagi will participate in the Regional National Oil Companies (NOC) panel, titled Resource Renaissance: Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation. The session will focus on cross-border cooperation to reinforce regional energy security and unlock the economic potential of South Sudan's estimated 3.5 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves.
The dialogue comes as South Sudan targets an output expansion from approximately 174,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 230,000 bpd in the near term, with a long-term goal of 450,000 bpd. With roughly 90% of South Sudan’s reserves undeveloped, SANPC is positioning itself as a strategic, long-term technical and commercial partner to accelerate greenfield monetization and asset optimization.
With only 30% of South Sudan’s territory systematically explored, SANPC’s technical investments are delivering critical basin knowledge to underpin future exploration rounds. These technical contributions are anchored by ongoing work in Block B2, situated in Greater Jonglei State. In 2024, SANPC completed an extensive aerial geophysical survey covering approximately 47,000 km² - one of the largest airborne mapping initiatives executed in the country. The company has since progressed toward field-level preparations, advancing terrain reconnaissance to support a planned 2D seismic campaign aimed at defining drillable prospects in partnership with Nilepet.
As South Sudan pursues new partners to advance exploration, SSOP 2026 offers a platform for SANPC to provide strategic updates on its local operations, connect with local players and explore joint ventures with regional NOCs and international service providers.
To register for South Sudan Oil & Power 2026 in Juba on November 24–25, visit:
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
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