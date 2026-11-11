Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Explore Joint Agricultural Investment Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are exploring opportunities to expand investment cooperation in agriculture, including joint projects in potato production, livestock farming and agricultural processing at a meeting on Wednesday.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Minister of Agriculture Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov and Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, Erlist Akunbekov.

The talks focused on expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, attracting investment into the agricultural sector and developing and implementing joint projects in promising areas.

Particular attention was paid to exchanging experience in potato farming, improving production efficiency, introducing digital technologies across the agricultural sector and developing seed production systems.

Additionally, the sides discussed strengthening cooperation in livestock farming, implementing joint projects, introducing modern livestock technologies and improving breeding practices.

Both sides put forward proposals for making more effective use of existing potential, attracting investment and jointly implementing promising projects in livestock production and agricultural processing.

The meeting highlighted the importance of translating bilateral cooperation into practical projects and expanding the exchange of expertise to strengthen agricultural ties between the two countries.

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have intensified economic ties, with bilateral trade reaching $1.2 billion in 2025, according to official data. In July 2026, the two countries signed a Treaty on Allied Relations and agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, industry, agriculture and transport. They also adopted a practical action plan for 2026–2028 to expand cooperation in the agro-industrial sector.