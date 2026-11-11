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Uzbekistan, Bangladesh Discuss Expanding Trade And Industrial Ties


Date: 2026-11-11 08:31:51

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, expand trade and promote industrial cooperation during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, on Wednesday.

According to the Uzbek president's press service, the sides noted the positive momentum in bilateral contacts and the growth in trade turnover between the two countries in recent years.

They agreed to further strengthen bilateral engagement by maintaining political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and promoting industrial cooperation, with a greater focus on practical outcomes.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional issues and reaffirmed their commitment to continuing mutual support within international organizations.

Uzbekistan and Bangladesh have been working to expand bilateral cooperation in political dialogue, trade, investment and cultural exchanges. Recent diplomatic contacts have focused on identifying new opportunities for economic partnership and strengthening business ties. On October 6, 2026, Uzbekistan's First Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhromjon Aloyev met with Bangladesh's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Mohammad Monirul Islam, to discuss prospects for cooperation in trade, investment, and other areas.

COP31 is taking place in Antalya from November 9 to 20, bringing together world leaders, government representatives, and international organizations to discuss climate change mitigation and adaptation, climate finance, and the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

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Trend News Agency

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