High Roller Technologies Forms ROLR FCM LLC And Engages Connamara Technologies To Evaluate Futures Commission Merchant Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Entity formation and consulting engagement builds on Company's strategy to expand capabilities supporting its ROLRprediction markets platform

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), an online gaming and prediction markets company, today announced that it has created a separate legal entity, ROLR FCM LLC, in connection with its interest in seeking registration as a Futures Commission Merchant (“FCM”) with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”). ROLR FCM LLC has entered into a discovery agreement with Connamara Technologies, Inc. (“Connamara”) to assess the operating model and technology requirements for a potential FCM focused on event contracts.

“Forming ROLR FCM LLC is an important step toward building the capabilities we believe can support ROLR's long-term growth,” said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller.“Our existing structure has provided a foundation for entering the U.S. prediction markets industry. The formation of ROLR FCM LLC and our engagement with Connamara reflects our interest in thoughtfully exploring additional regulated capabilities that could support responsible growth, strengthen the customer experience and provide greater flexibility as the business evolves.”

Strategic Overview

High Roller views a potential FCM structure as an opportunity to gain greater control over customer account servicing and related brokerage operations, while providing additional flexibility as the Company develops its prediction markets offering. Pursuing FCM registration requires substantial preparation and the satisfaction of applicable capital, customer-fund protection, risk management, supervisory and other regulatory requirements.

“Our focus is on pursuing opportunities that can support the responsible expansion of the ROLR platform beyond our current role as a guaranteed introducing broker,” added Young.“These steps allow us to explore this potential structure and new partnerships while carefully considering the operational and regulatory responsibilities involved.”

The discovery work with Connamara will examine customer onboarding, customer-fund segregation, margin and risk management, connectivity to clearing organizations and exchanges, and regulatory recordkeeping and reporting. ROLR FCM LLC will have access to a demonstration environment to evaluate Connamara's EP3 exchange technology internally. Connamara will document its findings and recommendations, including prioritized requirements, integration needs, potential gaps and a preliminary implementation roadmap.

Regulatory Status

ROLR FCM LLC has not filed an application with the National Futures Association (“NFA”) for FCM registration. It is not registered with the CFTC as an FCM, is not an NFA member and is not authorized to operate as an FCM.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) is a publicly traded online gaming and prediction markets company, known for its innovative casino brands High Roller and Fruta, and its prediction markets brand, ROLR. The Company delivers cutting-edge real-money consumer facing products that are intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium online casino games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies offers an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry. As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence.

For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website and follow High Roller Technologies on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend"“seek” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements regarding the discovery agreement with Connamara and its expected scope, findings and recommendations; whether and when ROLR FCM LLC may file an application for registration as an FCM and any related regulatory review process; the potential benefits of an FCM structure; the Company's ability to establish and operate FCM operations and the development and growth of the ROLR predictions market. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, whether, when and on what terms the National Futures Association and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission approve the Company's FCM registration and membership application, our ability to satisfy and maintain compliance with applicable minimum capital, customer-fund segregation and protection, risk management, recordkeeping, reporting, supervisory and other regulatory requirements applicable to FCMs; our ability to develop or obtain, on a timely and cost-effective basis, the personnel, systems, clearing and banking relationships and other infrastructure required to operate as an FCM; the costs of pursuing FCM registration and establishing FCM operations, and the possibility that the anticipated benefits of FCM registration may not be realized, our limited operating history in the prediction markets business; and the absence of any history as an FCM; risks related to platform stability, scalability and technical performance, our ability to attract, convert and retain platform users and to generate revenue from the platform in the anticipated timeline or at all, the effectiveness of and cost of our marketing and customer-acquisition efforts and the performance of our marketing and distribution partners; our reliance on third parties, including Crypto.com | Derivatives North America, Crypto.com FCM and mrkts.com, and the continuation of our guarantee, license and development agreements; our ability to maintain the registration of ROLR US LLC as a guaranteed introducing broker and its membership in the National Futures Association, the evolving regulatory environment applicable to prediction markets and event-based contracts, and general market and economic conditions and such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Part I. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors, of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q/A for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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