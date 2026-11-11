MNTN, Inc. (MNTN) Investors Who Suffered Losses Encouraged To Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Securities Investigation

What if I purchased MNTN securities?

If you purchased MNTN securities and suffered losses, contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation and your potential legal options. Individuals with information relevant to the investigation are also encouraged to contact the firm.

You may also contact Jim Baker at ... (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What prompted the investigation?

The investigation concerns whether MNTN and certain of its executives made false or misleading statements or failed to disclose material information regarding the Company's sales organization, employee retention, customer acquisition, and growth prospects.

On August 4, 2026, MNTN reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $347 million to $357 million. Management expressed confidence in the Company's growth initiatives and highlighted investments in its sales organization intended to support continued growth.

However, on November 4, 2026, MNTN disclosed that changes to its sales compensation structure had contributed to the departure of approximately 40% of its experienced quota-carrying salespeople, impairing its ability to acquire new customers. The Company also reported third-quarter revenue of $80.3 million, below its previously projected range of $86 million to $89 million, and reduced its full-year revenue guidance to $311 million to $314 million.

During the November 4 earnings call, management acknowledged that the sales compensation changes had been communicated to employees in late second-quarter 2026 and implemented at the beginning of the third quarter, before MNTN reaffirmed its financial guidance in August.

Following these disclosures, MNTN shares declined sharply in premarket trading on November 5, 2026.

Who Is Johnson Fistel, PLLP?

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. The firm also represents foreign investors who have purchased securities on U.S. exchanges.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker | (619) 814-4471

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