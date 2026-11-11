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Renk Group AG: Doreen Nowotne, Acquisition


Date: 2026-11-11 08:31:40

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renk Group AG: Doreen Nowotne, Acquisition

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
11. Nov 2026 / 14:25 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title
First name Doreen
Last name Nowotne

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Renk Group AG

b) LEI

894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share
ISIN DE000RENK730

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
34.47 EUR 10,341.00 EUR
34.485 EUR 14,656.125 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
34.4788 EUR 24,997.13 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

05.11.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Name Tradegate
MIC XGAT

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at

Language English
Company Renk Group AG
Gögginger Str. 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internet

MENAFN11112026004107003653ID1111947345


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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