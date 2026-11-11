Centrak Launches Mobile Capability To Extend Staff Safety Beyond Hospital Walls

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DuressMobile expands staff protection across indoor, outdoor and off-site environments with real-time location visibility through a singularly connected incident management system

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenTrak, a leader in real-time location system (RTLS) solutions for healthcare, today launched Duress RT Mobil, expanding its connected staff safety ecosystem beyond traditional RTLS coverage areas and extending mobile duress protection across the continuum of care, from patient areas and parking facilities to outpatient clinics, community settings, and home health environments. Available on iOS and Android devices, DuressRT Mobile extends protection through staff members' existing Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Multi-Mode Staff Badge or the mobile application, providing responders with location information that helps them identify, coordinate and respond to incidents more quickly and effectively.

Healthcare organizations face a growing imperative to protect caregivers across an increasingly distributed care environment. Home healthcare is one example of this shift, with a study published by PubMed Central finding that 53.3% of home healthcare workers experienced at least one violent incident within the past year, underscoring the urgent need for safeguards to extend beyond traditional indoor hospital settings.

“Protecting healthcare workers shouldn't stop at the hospital door,” said Marcus Flak, Chief Technology and Product Officer at CenTrak.“Healthcare staff move through parking areas, walkways, multi-building campuses, community settings and patient homes as part of their daily work now more than ever. DuressRT Mobile builds on the safety infrastructure healthcare organizations already rely on to extend protection to areas where traditional indoor locating technology can't reach.”

DuressRT Mobile works within CenTrak's broader RTLS ecosystem, connecting alert activation, location visibility, response and reporting in a unified workflow. Staff alerts are immediately routed to designated responders, who can view available location information through a live map and coordinate response activity directly from their mobile devices. All staff events are captured within Duress RT, CenTrak's cloud-based staff safety solution, creating a unified source for incident reporting and analysis across the entire hospital or health system.

CenTrak's DuressRT Mobile helps healthcare organizations strengthen staff safety and expand protection across care environments through:



Fast, simple deployment that leverages existing RTLS and BLE infrastructure indoors, along with GPS-enabled mobile technology that extends coverage to approved outdoor and off-site locations

Configurable geofencing and scheduling controls that help balance staff safety with employee privacy by defining when and where mobile duress protection is active Centralized event reporting and documentation that help organizations evaluate response, identify trends, support compliance initiatives and continuously strengthen staff safety programs



DuressRT Mobile builds on CenTrak's broader approach to connected staff safety, combining location intelligence, mobile workflows, and event data to help healthcare organizations protect caregivers across increasingly distributed care environments.

To learn more about DuressRT Mobile or schedule a demonstration, visit .

About CenTrak

CenTrak empowers healthcare leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions. Through innovative technologies and strategies, CenTrak supports healthcare organizations across RTLS, staff duress, asset tracking, hand hygiene compliance, and other critical areas to help improve safety, efficiency, and care delivery. The organization was recognized as the 2024 IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough and the 2024 Company of the Year in global healthcare RTLS by Frost & Sullivan. Founded in 2007, CenTrak is trusted by more than 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world. For more information, visit CenTrak.com.

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