Impactlife Honors Service And Sacrifice Of U.S. Veterans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advances in military medical practices produce significant developments for transfusion medicine

Davenport, Iowa, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Veterans Day, ImpactLife honors the service and sacrifice of U.S. Veterans and the longstanding connection between transfusion medicine, blood donation, and the Armed Services. It's a connection that begins with many blood donors reporting early experiences with blood donation while serving in the military. And many of the most significant developments in blood collection, testing, shipment and storage have come about in relation to treating patients who suffered wounds on the battlefield.

Service members and veterans groups alike support the blood supply, with active duty and reserve units regularly hosting blood drives throughout our region, including blood drives held at Scott Air Force Base, Rock Island Arsenal, and National Guard units across the ImpactLife service region.

Alan Grimme is a frequent donor who recalls his first donation while on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps. "I was stationed in Okinawa and of course you had guys coming back from Vietnam," says Grimme of his first opportunity to give blood. "I believe they had a blood drive on base, which prompted me give for the first time. I would have been 20 years old at the time." He has now made 77 lifetime donations, and gave for the 75th time on his 75th birthday earlier this year.

In sharing appreciation for the commitment and shared sacrifice of veterans across our region, ImpactLife invites all eligible donors to honor those who served by scheduling an appointment for blood donation during the week of Veterans Day.

To book an appointment for blood donation, call (800) 747-5401, text LIFESAVER to 999-777, or schedule online at or via the ImpactLife mobile app (/app ). Donors will earn points that can be used to order the "Heroes For Life" T-shirt from the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store.

Military Medicine and Early Innovation in Blood Banking

The evolution of blood banking is inseparable from the demands of military medicine. Faced with unprecedented numbers of battlefield casualties in the early 20th century, medical teams and researchers developed practical solutions - from anticoagulant use and plasma preservation to mobile collection units - that transformed the ability to deliver transfusions where and when they were needed most.

Military campaigns create intense, real-world laboratories for experimentation. Working in the early years of World War II, Dr. Charles Drew developed techniques for blood storage, and applied his knowledge to help develop large-scale blood banks that allowed medics to save thousands of Allied forces' lives during the war.

These developments helped medical scientists learn to prevent the clotting of collected blood, stabilize blood and plasma for shipment, and organize rapid collection and distribution systems under austere conditions. Wartime adaptations were rapidly translated into peacetime hospitals and community blood programs, leading directly to the first hospital blood repositories and, ultimately, the national systems in place today that keep blood available for surgeries, trauma care, and chronic treatments.

Opportunities to Give Blood on Veterans Day

ImpactLife invites donors to honor the commitment and sacrifice of our nation's veterans by giving blood during the week of Veterans Day (Weds., Nov. 11).

Search all Donor Centers and Blood Drives

November 11: HSHS St. Mary's Hospital (IL)

November 11: McKinley Health Center (IL)

November 11: Tower Grove Community (MO)

November 11: Alburnett Community (IA)

November 11: OSF Holy Family Medical Center (IL)

November 12: OSF Healthcare St. Joseph Medical Center (IL)

November 12: Taylorville Memorial Hospital (IL)

November 12: Lost Nation Community (IA)

November 12: SSM Health Dean Medical Group Sun Prairie Clinic (WI)

November 13: Graham Health System (IL)

November 13: SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles (MO)

November 13: Hammond-Henry Hospital (IL)

November 13: Fort Madison Community (IA)

November 13: Gratiot Community (WI)

November 14: Sgt. Charles A Fricke VFW Post 805 (IL)

November 14: First Christian Church Veterans Day Blood Drive (IA)

ABOUT IMPACTLIFE

ImpactLife is a nonprofit, independent, community blood center founded in 1974 that provides lifesaving blood products and services to more than 130 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is one of the top 12 blood providers in the U.S. supporting the needs of patients, hospitals, EMS partners, and medical researchers throughout the country. The blood center's mission is supported by more than 200,000 volunteer blood donations each year. For more information, see and find us @impactlifeblood on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

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ImpactLife Veterans Day graphic Alan Grimme, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and blood donor

CONTACT: Kirby Winn ImpactLife (563) 349-1571...