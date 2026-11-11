Lexicon Pharmaceuticals To Present At The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In London
The live event and a replay of the presentation can be accessed via the Events page of the Company's website at .
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel medicines for patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases. Building on a proven legacy in genetic target discovery, Lexicon is advancing a clinical pipeline in areas of significant and often underserved need, with programs in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), type 1 diabetes (T1D), obesity and other related metabolic conditions. Lexicon is committed to developing differentiated therapies that can be integrated broadly into clinical practice, with the goal of expanding treatment options for patients. Its capabilities extend from early-stage target discovery through clinical development and commercialization, strategically paired with high-impact collaborations to maximize the global reach of its medicines.
For additional information, please visit .
For Media Inquiries:
Dave Belian
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
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For Investor Inquiries:
Lisa DeFrancesco
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
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