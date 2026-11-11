Valueselling Launches Dynamo, An AI Deal Simulation For Sales Kickoffs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Product roadmaps and sales tech fill the SKO agenda while the selling behaviors that cost deals go unexamined. Built with Replicate Labs, Dynamo puts those behaviors in front of sales leaders, along with a plan for what to coach next

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc., a global leader in sales training and coaching, today announced the launch of Dynamo, an AI deal simulation for sales kickoffs (SKOs) developed in partnership with Replicate Labs. Sales teams work a single deal across five rounds against an AI buyer while Val, the AI coach from ValueCoach AITM, scores every interaction against the ValueSelling Framework®. The result is an SKO session that shows sales leaders how their reps sell today-and which behaviors are costing them revenue.









Most SKO agendas are built around what to sell and the tech that will make it more efficient: product roadmaps, company strategy, the latest dialer or AI-powered research tool. Far less time goes to how reps sell: discovery skills, qualification processes and the actual buyer conversations that decide whether a deal closes. In ValueSelling's view, kickoffs fall short for familiar reasons. Agendas carry more product and strategy content than reps retain, little of it connects to real buyer conversations and there is no plan for managers to reinforce it once the event ends. When companies do get the content mix right, the format works against them. Without interactive and gamified elements at the SKO, reps lose interest and are unable to remember what they learned. Dynamo puts how to sell back on the agenda and injects much-needed energy and gamification into the typical lecture-focused agendas.

“Too many sales kickoffs give their best hours to what to sell and leave little time for how to sell. How you sell is as important as what you sell, and buyers feel the difference in every conversation,” said Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates.“Dynamo gives every level of sales leadership a clear view of how their teams sell today, insight into where revenue leaks and a game plan for helping reps develop the selling behaviors that win deals.”

One Deal, Five Rounds

Dynamo drops teams into a 58-day deal with Acme Inc., a fictional 1,200-employee B2B software company, and its chief revenue officer, Alex Reyes. Alex is an AI buyer who is skeptical of anything resembling a product-led sales pitch. Teams move through five rounds:



Approach: Earn the first meeting with an email and a cold call.

Discovery: Uncover a problem worth solving.

Follow-up: Check what was missed against a qualification framework.

Proposal: Confirm only what the buyer has said before proposing. Decision: Learn where the deal was actually decided.



Each table splits into four roles-Driver, Voice, Tracker and Disruptor-and a live board ranks the teams as the rounds unfold. Val, the ValueCoach AITM avatar, gives feedback on written drafts and calls, and reps can ask Val for help mid-round at a cost of points, called“watts.” The format brings competitive energy into the room and keeps every round focused on selling skill.

Insight for Every Level of Sales Leadership

About five working days after the session, Dynamo delivers reports built for CROs, VPs, sales managers and reps. They show:



Where revenue leaks in the deal

Which teams adopted the playbook

What managers should coach next Where each team's deal turned

Organizations can run Dynamo as a baseline before or during the kickoff and again afterward to measure how selling behavior changed.

“Dynamo puts sales teams through a full deal simulation: calls, emails and docs, with a buyer who remembers everything. A deal can be lost at the close for something said on the first call. Val, our AI Expert built on the ValueSelling Framework®, scores every move, so managers see where each rep's deals turn and what to coach next,” said James Pursey, co-founder of Replicate Labs.

Beyond the Kickoff

Dynamo is part of ValueSelling's broader SKO offering, which includes breakout workshops that use a team's live pipeline and own deals, plus a reinforcement plan that runs from 90 days before the event through 30-, 60- and 90-day check-ins afterward. Programs run virtually, in person or hybrid and in multiple languages. Once the kickoff ends, Val keeps working with reps on their live deals, building ValueSelling skills while helping them close the business in front of them, and eValuePrompterTM takes administrative work out of the CRM.

To see Dynamo in action or plan a sales kickoff with ValueSelling, visit or .

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®: the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. The company also offers AI-powered sales coaching to drive behavior change and revenue through its ValueCoach AITM avatar, Val. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills and processes for sales teams, executives and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance and close more sales with higher margins.

About Replicate Labs

Replicate Labs, the wisdom layer behind AI, builds AI sales experts with specialist sales knowledge and judgment. Its experts diagnose deals, coach sellers, produce work and report on it, all in a customer's own sales method. They work within sales teams, inside customers' products or in the tools teams already use, through the Replicate Labs platform, API, MCP and Slack, with integrations for Salesforce, HubSpot and Gong. Replicate Labs builds its experts with methodology partners including ValueSelling Associates, ASG and SBR Consulting, and the experts work in 23 languages. Learn more at.

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Media Contact:



Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications

+1-781-964-3536

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