Nowcandid Rebrands As Quicpics, Giving A Heritage Name A New Chapter In Photography Software

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Candid Color Systems introduces a new identity for its photography platform, combining decades of industry experience with a guided approach to modern workflows

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candid Color Systems has announced the rebranding of NowCandid to QuicPics, introducing a new name and visual identity for its software platform serving professional photographers.

The rebrand brings a familiar name from the company's history to a platform designed to help photographers manage photography workflows, deliver images and sell photos online. Current users will continue using the same software under the QuicPics identity.

The name carries more than 50 years of company history. Before Party Pics became Party Pics, the photography business founded by Jack Counts Jr. was known as Quic Pics. The rebrand gives that heritage name a lasting role in the company's software offerings.

QuicPics is built around a straightforward philosophy: bring proven photography practices together in a guided experience. Drawing on the expertise of Candid Color Systems and its photography business customers, the platform helps photographers put recommended workflows into practice while reducing the number of settings they need to configure.

That approach is particularly relevant to small and medium-sized photography businesses, as well as teams seeking a simpler way to manage their operations. QuicPics serves photographers working across markets including graduations, portraits, sports, social events and service photography.

The platform complements Candid Color Systems' CORE and PhotoMatch offerings, which continue to serve businesses requiring extensive customization and specialized workflows. Together, these solutions give photographers options suited to different operational needs.

As part of the transition, the free image delivery program previously called QuicPics has been renamed FreePics. QuicPics now identifies the overall software platform, while FreePics remains a program within it.

About Candid Color Systems

Candid Color Systems is an Oklahoma City-based professional photo lab and software provider serving photography businesses. Its technology and production services support photographers across school, sports, graduation, portrait and event photography markets.

Media Contact

Jack Counts III

Candid Color Systems

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To learn more about QuicPics and the rebrand, visit