J-Star Holding Reaffirms 50-Year Advanced Composite Craftsmanship And Executive Financial Commitment, Highlighted By Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Supplier Partnership And Automated U.S. UAV Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAICHUNG CITY, Taiwan, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) (“J-Star” or the“Company”), an innovator in advanced composite manufacturing, today issued a corporate update aimed at aligning timelines with Tier 1 carbon fiber suppliers, highlighting management's financial commitment, and detailing the collaboration between both parties on local U.S. production of drone airframes.

Jointly Building Strategic Cooperation and Investment Frameworks for Each Party

As part of the preliminary preparations for upcoming strategic meetings and facility visits with Japanese multinational Tier 1 carbon fiber suppliers, J-Star's Taiwan R&D head is traveling to Houston to participate in detailed discussions and advance pre-meeting coordination. J-Star will detail key operational milestones and investment frameworks for future collaboration, while both parties coordinate the necessary investments and timelines for the U.S. supply of Tier 1 carbon fiber raw materials, alongside expanded supply chain investments in the United States, to ensure a robust, adequate, and timely flow of materials.

Substantial Executive Financial Commitment

Demonstrating strong collaboration and mutual rapport with our raw material suppliers, J-Star's management detailed the implementation of significant balance sheet strengthening initiatives. As previously disclosed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Chiang has personally converted $8.2 million of debt into equity, alongside an additional $1.7 million in debt cancellation. This decisive action substantially improves the Company's financial structure and further aligns executive interests with those of public shareholders.

About J-Star Holding Co., Ltd.

J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) develops and commercializes cutting-edge technology in carbon reinforcement and resin systems. The company is a global manufacturer of carbon fiber and composite material products, with a legacy in high-performance cycling components and a growing portfolio of applications across healthcare, automotive, and other advanced materials markets. Headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, J-Star is backed by 50 years of industrial manufacturing experience with IP technology developed to facilitate its expansion into United States. For more information, visit j-starholding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's capital markets strategy, its U.S. expansion plans, and its evaluation of opportunities in aerospace and defense-adjacent markets. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its registration statement on Form F-3, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

646-809-2183

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