Lotus Tech Confirms Partnership With Horse Powertrain To Debut Hybrid V8 Powertrain In Type 135



Type 135 hosts world‐first deployment of Horse Powertrain's W40 V8 paired with HORSE 8LDCT hybrid dual‐clutch gearbox.

Type 135 is Lotus' all-new mid-engine hybrid-V8 supercar. It's the brand's first entry into the category between Emira and Evija. HORSE W40, Horse Powertrain's first production-ready V8 engine, is one of the most power-dense V8 solutions available on the market today. It can achieve peak output of over 500kW, with maximum torque of 800Nm and designed for integration with HORSE 8LDCT transmission, an eight-speed dual-clutch hybrid transmission with a maximum torque of 1,050Nm.

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: LOT) (“Lotus Tech” or the“Company”), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced a partnership with Horse Powertrain, a global leader in innovative and low-emission powertrain systems, that the newly revealed HORSE W40 V8 engine and HORSE 8LDCT transmission will make their world debut as an integrated hybrid powertrain set in the forthcoming Lotus Type 135.

Type 135 represents the next chapter in Lotus sports car performance. Bringing together the brand's renowned focus on driver engagement with an advanced V8 hybrid powertrain, it has been engineered to set a new benchmark for Lotus sports cars. The model preserves the emotional connection Emira owners have with Lotus' mechanical handling, while leveraging V8 hybrid technology to approach the technical benchmark set by Evija. As the Lotus lifestyle vehicle portfolio continues to broaden its customer base, the Type 135 will simultaneously further strengthen the performance and design DNA that Lotus has been renowned for more than 70 years.

HORSE W40 is a 4.0L, 8-cylinder engine optimized for high-performance hybrid vehicle platforms. HORSE W40 is one of the most power-dense V8 solutions available on the market today – weighing just 200kg, its peak power output is over 500kW with a maximum torque of 800Nm. The engine's ability to deliver exceptional low-end torque and high peak power makes it an ideal solution for sports cars, pick-up trucks, and off-road vehicles.

To complement HORSE W40 and cement it as the leading hybrid engine for top-end vehicles, Horse Powertrain has developed the HORSE 8LDCT transmission. This eight-speed transmission features a sportscar-grade wet dual clutch, achieving a world-class pre-fill time of <50ms and delivering a shift response of <20ms. Featuring a built-in silicon carbide control system and power module, along with a variable-displacement mechanical pump, HORSE 8LDCT supports a peak torque input of up to 1,050Nm.

Feng Qingfeng, CEO of Lotus Tech, said:“We are excited to partner with Horse Powertrain to bring its advanced V8 engine and hybrid transmission technology to the upcoming Lotus Type 135. HORSE W40 and HORSE 8LDCT both represent significant advances in powertrain engineering, combining exceptional power and torque density with a highly integrated design. By bringing these technologies together with Lotus' expertise in lightweight engineering and chassis dynamics, we aim to deliver a new generation of supercar performance, combining outstanding power, efficiency, and the precise, engaging driving experience that defines Lotus.”

Matias Giannini, CEO of Horse Powertrain, said:“HORSE W40 marks another landmark achievement for Horse Powertrain's engineering teams, with our world-class technology powering one of the most power-dense V8s in automotive history. This hybrid-first engine has been built with our company's full-powertrain perspective and expertise, designed for integration from the outset with our landmark HORSE 8LDCT transmission. In powering the Lotus Type 135, Horse Powertrain is both advancing the state of the art of automotive engineering while making a historic contribution to the world-renowned Lotus brand.”

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU, the US and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering high-performance sports cars and luxury lifestyle electric vehicles under Lotus Brand, a global performance brand built on solid foundations and a rich heritage, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies and designs to meet its uncompromising vision of how a car should look, perform and feel. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit .

About Horse Powertrain

Horse Powertrain is a global leader in innovative, low-emission hybrid and combustion powertrain solutions, supporting automotive OEMs with a range of systems including engines, transmissions, power electronics, range extenders, and integrated hybrid platforms. Horse Powertrain has operations in Europe, China, and the Americas, and employs over 19,000 people across 18 plants and five R&D centers. Its 25 customers include Renault Group, Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, Proton, Nissan, and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. Horse Powertrain is headquartered in London, UK.

Forward-Looking Statements

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