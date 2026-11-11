Trust Stamp Announces Patent Filing For Agentic-AI Transaction Authentication

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, GA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), a global provider of AI-powered trust, identity, and security solutions, today announced Provisional Patent # 64/195,409 issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on November 9, 2026.

The new patent filing, together with existing issued patents, protects a new Trust Stamp product that ensures Knowing ConsentTM for transactions initiated by Agentic-AI. The product utilizes proprietary processes protected by existing issued patents together with the newly issued Provisional Patent and is ready for immediate use.

Trust Stamp's agentic-authorization distinguishes an AI-Agent initiating a request from the human account owner and ensures that the account holder consents to each transaction in a fast, secure, low friction process. The authorization flow can be initiated by the AI-Agent or the financial institution.

Trust Stamp CEO, Gareth N. Genner commented,“This human-centric utility is ready to use unlike the various Agent-Identity concepts being proposed in the media. Trust Stamp already has over one hundred banks integrated to our Orchestration Layer. This biometric-backed authorization gives financial institutions a way to add a live, low friction and customer-centered approval step to Agent-Initiated activity either through the Orchestration Layer or via a single API call. The utility can be implemented in a matter of days, all within the institution's existing access and transaction policies and with no significant changes to the flow of their authentication process.”

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Additional information and requests for the Company's Knowing ConsentTM Whitepaper can be accessed at .

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About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure assets and data and securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from over twenty nationalities in ten countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI).

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All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are“forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.