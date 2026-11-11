Veterans Apply Military Leadership And Precision To Home Improvement Business Ownership

Patrick McDermott -Floor Coverings International of Greater Pittsburgh

Richard Hull -Pillar To Post Home Inspectors-The Hull Team

- Richard HullPA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Veterans Day is here and two former service members are applying the discipline, leadership and attention to detail developed in the military to their work as home improvement franchise owners.Patrick McDermott, a 23-year U.S. Air Force veteran, and Richard Hull, a retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer with 22 years of service, have each transitioned from military careers into businesses that help homeowners make important decisions about their properties.McDermott and his wife, Emily, own Floor Coverings International of Greater Pittsburgh. Hull founded The Hull Team of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors in the Bloomington, Indiana, area.Before entering business ownership, McDermott served 23 years in the Air Force. A classically trained trumpet player, he performed at the White House, the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery, where he played Taps at military funerals. He later advanced into senior Air Force leadership roles and became a certified Project Management Professional.McDermott said the standards that guided his military service continue to influence his approach to leading a local flooring business.“My military career taught me the importance of integrity, preparation and attention to detail,” McDermott said.“Emily and I want every customer to receive that same level of care and service.”The McDermotts opened their business July 13 after returning to western Pennsylvania to be closer to family. McDermott said his experience with detailed planning, coordination and accountability has translated naturally to helping homeowners navigate flooring projects, from selecting materials through installation.Hull's military background began in the Navy, where he served as a Fire Controlman responsible for the maintenance and operation of shipboard weapons systems. Across 22 years of service, he trained and supervised sailors, helped decommission the USS Mississippi and later served on the pre-commissioning crew of the USS Mesa Verde.“Getting to see a ship go from the end of her story to the very beginning of another is something I'll never forget,” Hull said.After retiring from the Navy, Hull spent a decade in management positions at Hershey and Kellogg factories before opening his home inspection business in 2022. The transition allowed him to bring the technical rigor and people-centered leadership he developed in the military to a field where thoroughness and clear communication are critical.“In the Navy you learn to be extremely thorough and to know exactly what's being inspected and why, because it can be a matter of life or death,” Hull said.“That same attention to detail carries into every home we look at, but this time it's to make sure our customers are 100% informed on one of the biggest decisions of their lives.”Hull said a military unit's success depends on people understanding their responsibilities, trusting one another and being prepared. He has brought that philosophy to his business, which includes his son, Mason, as a home inspector and his daughter, Morgan, in marketing.“We show each other the ropes, we help each other grow, and we look out for one another,” Hull said.For both men, entrepreneurship has become a continuation of service rather than a departure from it. McDermott applies project-management discipline to help homeowners make choices for their living spaces. Hull focuses on careful inspections and helping buyers understand a home's condition without overwhelming them.Their transitions reflect the transferable value of military experience in civilian life: leadership, technical knowledge, preparation, accountability and a commitment to the people around them.As the nation observes Veterans Day, McDermott and Hull represent veterans who have carried those values from military service into business ownership, building local teams and serving their communities through the home improvement sector.

Rhonda Sanderson

SandersonPR

+1 847-612-9829

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Veterans Apply Military Leadership and Precision to Home Improvement Business Ownership News Provided By SandersonPR November 11, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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