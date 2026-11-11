Four New Locations, Four Weeks: Why Nuvia Is Bringing Permanent Teeth In 24 Hours Closer To Home

Nuvia Dental Implant Center opened four new centers in just 4 weeks in October 2026. Centers in the Hartford, Buffalo, Riverside, and Long Island City areas.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nuvia Dental Implant Center opened four new centers in October 2026, in the Hartford, Buffalo, Riverside, and Long Island City areas. Each one offers permanent teeth in 24 hours, and each one means patients in these regions no longer have to travel as far for full mouth dental implants from a team that restores smiles in 24 hours.Where Are the Four New Nuvia Centers?The four centers opened one week apart:- Hartford area (Glastonbury, Conn.) opened October 7.- Buffalo area (Getzville, N.Y.) opened October 14.- Riverside, Calif. opened October 21.- Long Island City, N.Y. opened October 28.With these openings, Nuvia now has more than 55 centers across the United States.Why Does Distance Matter for Full Mouth Dental Implants?Even though you can get your permanent teeth in 24 hours at Nuvia, full mouth dental implants aren't a one-visit treatment. Patients come in for a consultation, return for surgery, and come back again the next day to receive their new teeth.There are also a couple of follow-up visits to make sure things are healing well over the next several months while the implants bond with the jawbone.Having additional Nuvia centers in the region makes each of those visits even more convenient. Before the Getzville center opened, the nearest Nuvia locations to Buffalo were in the Cleveland and Pittsburgh areas, each a drive of several hours.For those patients who put off treatment for years, a shorter driver removes one more reason to wait to replace missing and failing teeth. Oral health issues often make it harder to eat, speak, smile and have the confidence to go through every day life;What Happens at a Nuvia Dental Implant Center?Every Nuvia procedure uses the All-on-4method, which places implants at an angle to make the most of a patient's existing bone. Three providers work together under one roof:- An oral surgeon places the implants.- A CRNA, a nurse who has specific training and experience in anesthesia, manages sedation and monitors the patient throughout surgery.- A restorative dentist designs and attaches the new teeth.While the patient rests after surgery, Nuvia's in-house lab builds a custom set of zirconia teeth. The patient returns the next day for permanent teeth in 24 hours, with no months-long stretch in temporary teeth.Over the years Nuvia centers have maintained a 99.1% success rate. Nuvia has also been named Dental Implant Restoration Company of the Year three years in a row, from 2024 to 2026.What If a Patient Isn't a Candidate for Full Arch Implants?Not every patient qualifies for a full arch of implants. Some still have healthy teeth worth saving. Those patients can be referred to Nuvia Advanced Dentistry in some locations, which offers single implants, implant bridges, crowns, and veneers.Two of the new locations share a building with an Advanced Dentistry center. The Long Island City Advanced Dentistry center opened on October 28, and the Riverside center is set to open on November 11.How Can Patients Find Out If They Qualify?Every consultation at Nuvia includes a 3D CT scan which is crucial to determining if a patient can clinically qualify for the procedure. At the consultation, patients also learn their options and their full cost before making any decision, and pricing is all-inclusive with no hidden fees.The free cost and information guide is also available to patients and breaks down pricing and financing ahead of time.Bone loss is a real threat to candidacy. After teeth are lost, the jawbone slowly shrinks, which can limit treatment options over time.To see if you may be eligible for permanent teeth in 24 hours, start with the 60-second quiz at nuviasmiles.New Center Addresses:Nuvia Dental Implant Center – Hartford 195 Eastern Boulevard, Suite 200, Glastonbury, CT 06033Nuvia Dental Implant Center – Buffalo 2410 North Forest Road, Suite 202, Getzville, NY 14068Nuvia Dental Implant Center – Riverside 1595 Spruce Street, Suite 120, Riverside, CA 92507Nuvia Dental Implant Center – Long Island City 30-30 Northern Boulevard, Suite 306, Long Island City, NY 11101About Nuvia Dental Implant CenterNuvia Dental Implant Center provides full mouth dental implants at more than 55 locations across the United States. Using the All-on-4method and an in-house lab, Nuvia delivers custom zirconia teeth within 24 hours of surgery. Every procedure includes an oral surgeon, a restorative dentist, and a CRNA under one roof.

Marketing Nuvia

Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Four New Locations, Four Weeks: Why Nuvia Is Bringing Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours Closer to Home News Provided By Nuvia Dental Implant Center November 11, 2026, 13:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.