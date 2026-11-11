Jatayu Earth Centre: How Ramayana Renewed Interest In Kerala's Legendary Landmark Here's How To Reach

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana is all the rage! While Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey left the audience impressed with their performances, it was the epic battle sequence between Yash as Ravana and Jatayu, voiced by Anupam Kher, which is being dubbed as one of the biggest highlights of the film.

Ramayana craze around Jatayu Earth Centre

In the film, a fierce fight breaks out between Ravana and Jatayu mid-air. Jatayu tries to defeat Ravana while he tries to take away Sita Mata in his Pushpak Vimana. However, Ravana succeeds in cutting away Jatayu's wings, killing him.

In a dramatic scene, the large bird falls to the ground and takes his last breath.

The film was indeed a visual treat, prompting audience interest in Jatayu. This has also sparked interest in Kerala's Jatayu Earth Center, turning it into one of the trending destinations in India.

About Jatayu Earth Centre: Significance

Jatayu Earth Centre is made in honour of the mythical bird Jatayu from the Ramayana, who lost his wings while fighting Ravana to protect Sita Mata.

It is located in Chadayamangalam of Kollam district, in Kerala. It features the world's largest bird sculpture, measuring 200 feet long, 150 feet wide and 70 feet high. The sculpture is located 1,000 feet above sea level on a hill.

The project is helmed by popular Malayalam filmmaker and sculptor Rajiv Anchal. It was completed in 10 years.

The sculpture is said to highlight women's safety and honour.

How to reach Jatayu Earth Centre

Jatayu Earth Center can be reached from multiple locations via train and road and air.

By train: Three nearest Railway Stations to reach Chadayamangalam are Kottarakkara railway station (24 km far/30 mins by road). Quilon (Kollam) railway station (38 km far/ 1 hour by road), Trivandrum railway station (51 km far), Aluva Railway Station, Coimbatore Railway Station, and Madurai Railway Station.

By Air: The nearest airport is Trivandrum, which is approximately 52 km away or can take up to 1 hour to reach by road.

By Road: Jatayupara is about 200 mtrs from Trivandrum-Kochi highway.

Entry to Jatayu Earth Center can cost somewhere between ₹250 – 400 for a standard ticket to see the sculpture.

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You may travel via the Swiss-made Cable Car (Ropeway), which can cost ₹550 - 650 per person. Visitors who wish to hike atop the hill need to purchase a Walkway ticket for ₹300 - 350.

Things to do

The landmark also offers an adventure park, including zip-lining, valley crossing, rock climbing, rappelling, paintball and commando net climbing, which require separate tickets.

The tourist destination remains open from 10 AM to 5 PM throughout the week.

More attractions

Other attractions to explore near the landmark are Jatayu Kodanda Rama Temple, Kottarakkara Sree Mahaganapathi Temple, Kudukathupara, Malamel Temple Paara and Kadakkal Devi Temple.