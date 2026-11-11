Coreweave Shares Rally 15% Premarket On Q3 Revenue Beat

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) CoreWeave's stock surged in early trading Wednesday after the AI cloud provider reported third-quarter results that topped analyst expectations. The company's premarket jump reflected not only stronger-than-forecast revenue, but also the scale of its existing commitments going into the next quarters.

Shares were up 15.27% in premarket activity, trading at $56.12 as of 12:50 pm UTC, according to Yahoo Finance. That move helped narrow the stock's year-to-date decline to 32%.

CoreWeave reported $3.66 billion in third-quarter revenue, beating the $3.54 billion consensus compiled by Google Finance. Revenue grew to up 168% year over year, underscoring continued expansion in its AI cloud demand. The company ended the quarter with a $132.5 billion revenue backlog tied to existing customer contracts. The latest update arrives after major compute deals with Anthropic and Jane Street, illustrating breadth beyond a single customer segment. Investors will likely focus next on whether backlog conversion aligns with delivery and service availability conditions.

Key takeawaysThird-quarter results exceed expectations

CoreWeave said it generated $3.66 billion in third-quarter revenue after the market closed Tuesday. The figure marks a steep increase from $1.36 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

On estimates, the company's performance came in about 3.4% above the consensus expectation of $3.54 billion, based on a compilation by Google Finance. The timing of the report-after the close-allowed the results to directly drive premarket repricing Wednesday.

Revenue backlog points to near- to mid-term visibility

Beyond the headline revenue number, CoreWeave also highlighted the size of its forward bookings. The company reported a revenue backlog of approximately $132.5 billion as of Sept. 30.

In its disclosure, CoreWeave defined the backlog as revenue it expects to recognize under existing customer contracts, subject to delivery and service availability. For investors, this distinction matters: backlog indicates demand and contractual commitments, but the path from contracted revenue to recognized revenue still depends on execution and the operational readiness needed to fulfill customer requirements.

Why deals with Anthropic and Jane Street matter now

CoreWeave's recent reporting sits within a run of high-profile agreements aimed at supplying compute capacity and infrastructure for AI and data-intensive workloads.

In April, the company announced a multiyear agreement with Anthropic to provide computing capacity for Anthropic's Claude models. Shortly after, CoreWeave signed a $6 billion deal with quantitative trading firm Jane Street to supply cloud infrastructure for trading and research.

Taken together, these deals reinforce that CoreWeave's customer base is not limited to purely consumer-facing AI applications. Instead, it spans both large-scale model development and organizations that rely on intensive compute for rapid research and decision-making-an important signal for how demand may distribute across the broader AI supply chain.

The company's infrastructure shift: from mining to AI cloud

CoreWeave's investor narrative is tied to how it built capacity over time. The company began as a crypto miner and later began shifting toward AI infrastructure. According to earlier reporting from Cointelegraph, the transition toward AI infrastructure started in 2019.

That background helps explain why the market now evaluates CoreWeave less like a traditional energy-intensive niche operator and more like a scaling infrastructure provider. In practice, the company's value proposition increasingly aligns with data center and GPU compute availability-resources that are directly relevant to training and serving AI workloads.

While the current quarter's results were driven by the company's performance in AI cloud services, the backlog figure suggests that the market is also looking ahead to whether the firm can continue converting long-term commitments into delivered capacity as demand grows.

Going forward, traders and long-term investors should watch for updates on backlog recognition and delivery timelines-particularly because CoreWeave's stated backlog is contingent on service availability and fulfillment. The next earnings cycle will be the real test of whether today's momentum can persist as new commitments translate into revenue.

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